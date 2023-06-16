TikTok-Viral Coastal Grandma Dress at Target – SheKnows





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s reminiscent of wine spritzers on a Nantucket patio or the smell of sea breezes on a carefree stroll down the boardwalk. It’s the trend for coastal grandmas, and there’s no better example than Target’s Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirt Dress. Better known as the famous ‘coastal granny dress’ on TikTok, it’s a viral sensation featuring blue and white stripes and available in several other colors that evoke seaside scenes, such as pink and green inspired by ice cream and a pale yellow that resembles sunshine and lemonade. And it’s only $35. “Look how light and flowing this material is,” one enthusiastic TikToker said of the shirt dress’s linen-blend fabric that can be machine washed and tumble dried, adding “you don’t have to need to steam it. You can be a lazy girl. Another TikToker debuted her Universal Thread shirt dress and announced, “I’m in my grandma’s era,” adding, “I’ll be wearing this all summer. Also, the dress has pockets so… it’s a dream. Want to better understand how to dress like a coastal grandmother? Let’s take a simple and breezy look at what makes this Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirt Dress so dreamy. Much like caftans, which made a splash a few years ago, the relaxed silhouette evokes older women, lunching ladies and their lives of idyllic leisure. Blue and white nautical stripes Target Combined with a navy and white striped pattern, this shirt dress leads the charge on coastal granny perfection. If you’re going for the classic coastal granny look, that’s it – but this high-rotation baby this summer and get yourself a beach club membership while you’re at it. Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirt Dress $35 Green chocolate chips like mint Target But the Universal Thread 3/4-sleeve linen midi shirt dress comes in more coastal colorways, a favorite of which is this green version that “gives mint chocolate chip ice cream, according to our TikToker. Hmm… we also get key lime pie. Related story

Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirt Dress $35 Pink like a tropical sunset Target The dress is hard to pass up in this raspberry gelato pink that’s also Malibu’s very early sunset. Accessorize it with a belt — “a belt fixes everything,” as our TikToker puts it — and strappy sandals. A straw sun hat? Why not? Add Jackie O. glasses! Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirt Dress $35 Yellow Like Limoncello Target We also love this shirt dress in yellow, a sort of pastel reminiscent of lemon meringue pie or daffodils. Or that Cape Cod coastal sun. Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirt Dress $35 Shop the Universal Thread 3/4 Sleeve Linen Midi Shirt Dress in all its casual glory at Target for just $35 apiece. You may be a long way from retirement, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take inspiration from the style of coastal grandmas who have earned their (blue and white) stripes.

