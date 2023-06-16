Pharrell Williams organizes an Airbnb stay in an 18th century Parisian mansion





If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to have exclusive access to a gallery, followed by a restful night in the presence of its fabulous artthen Pharrell Williams has an opportunity for you: an Airbnb stay at his home Just friends exhibition in Paris. Just friends is the latest auction from JOOPITER, the online auction house and content platform founded by Williams who, by the way, is the new men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton. Coinciding with Paris Mens Fashion Week, the gallery, housed in an 18th-century mansion in the heart of Paris, will host auction items from June 20-24. On opening night, two lucky guests can have the sleepover of a lifetime when the top floor of the gallery is converted into a bedroom exclusively for them. Williams recently reached the big 5-0 and to commemorate the milestone anniversary, the one-night stay will only set back around 50 guests. The show’s curation is courtesy of Williams’ longtime friend, Sarah Andelman. The founder of the legendary but now closed Paris boutique Colette personally picked just over 50 items from friends of the duo, including specially commissioned pieces from Kaws and Takashi Murakami, and brands like Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co, in more rare artwork. This overnight stay will be an IRL expression of Williams and Andelmans’ enduring friendship and personal relationship, Williams said. Were very grateful to welcome you to the world of JOOPITER and to immerse you in the history of these parts. JOIN NOW Summer sales: Become an AD PRO member today and save $100 on an annual subscription. Arrow Guests will also have access to some of the most exclusive fashion events of the week, as well as being personally welcomed on June 19 by Williams himself. All art and design enthusiasts with an affinity for the singer and/or the City of Love should be prepared to submit their booking requests through Airbnb on June 17 at 6:00 PM CEST/12:00 PM EST.

