The Call to Action for Deforestation-Free Leather calls on brands and retailers to ensure the sourcing of bovine leather from deforestation-free supply chains by 2030 or earlier.

In an effort to rally global industry support for sustainable practices within the leather industry, non-profit organizations Textile Exchange And Leather Working Group (LWG) joined forces to launch a Call to action without deforestation for leather. This initiative aims to create transparent and fair supply chains, protecting our natural ecosystems.

The destructive legacy of leather

Cattle farming is one of the main drivers of deforestation in the world along with other products such as soybeans and palm oil; A recent Guardian

investigation

found that the livestock industry alone felled 800 million trees in the Amazon

over the past six years. It also contributes to the conversion of natural ecosystems such as grasslands and savannahs into agricultural land. While beef production is the driving force behind cattle farming, the leather industry has the opportunity to influence change.

Industries are at different stages of addressing deforestation and conversion in their supply chains. For brands and retailers that use leather, they have the task of transforming long, complex and often opaque supply chains to be able to solve the problem directly and drive positive change at the source.

The call to action without deforestation for leather

Textile Exchange, Leather Working Group and their first 16 signatories are calling on the fashion industry and retailers to commit to sourcing bovine leather from deforestation-free supply chains by 2030 or earlier. The guidelines were developed in consultation with WWFTHE National Wildlife Federation and the Accountability framework initiative. The initiative sets clear expectations for brands, providing them with tools and advice to support them in their approach.

Early signatories include luxury fashion groups Capri Holdings (parent company of Versace, jimmy choo And Michael Kors),

Dry (Owner of Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Alexander McQueen And YSL) And

Tapestry (house for

Coach,

Kate Spade And Stuart Weitzman); with BMW Group and fashion giants adidas,

American Eagle Outfitters, all saints, Arezzo&Co, H&M Group,

ice bug, mango, Marks & Spencer (MS), PUMAbags and luggage brand Range Revolution, Reformation,

Rootsand brand of boots RMWilliams.

With growing concerns about climate change, biodiversity loss and plastic pollution, our world is facing an environmental crisis. At Puma, we are ready to act and contribute to the solutions, said a representative of the brand in a

statement. Puma aims to reduce its impact on biodiversity, so we are committed to sourcing the bovine leather used in our products from verified deforestation-free supply chains by 2030. Puma aims to end deforestation to protect the wildlife habitat and biodiversity and preserve carbon stocks to mitigate climate change for bovine leather (from cattle, primarily raised for beef production).

Leather plays a major role in many of the signatories’ offerings; and while more major apparel brands are beginning to incorporate alternatives to vegetable-based and non-bovine leather, adoption is not fast enough to disrupt global demand for bovine leather. As Yahoo! Finance underlinemany signatories had already set goals to ensure ethical and sustainable leather sourcing prior to this call to action, with many already sourcing the majority of their leather from LWG-certified facilities: adidas claims to source 99% leather from LWG-certified facilities, such as American Eagle (100%), Capri (91%), Coach (70% leather goods, 99% footwear), Icebug (100%), M&S (90%), Puma (100% for shoes), Range Revolution (100%, for luggage) and Reformation (100%).

Objectives of the call to action

The Call to Action for Deforestation-Free Leather set out several key goals to transform the leather industry and promote sustainability. It seeks to catalyze change across the entire leather value chain through collective action. By aligning their actions and directing their buying power, brands can help promote sustainable practices on a larger scale.

The initiative highlights the need for a more equitable distribution of responsibilities and investments in the protection of forests and ecosystems. It encourages engagement and investment rather than disinvestment, which will ideally lead to an increase in the number of cattle farms that are certified deforestation-free and can provide a deforestation-free source of hides to the large-scale leather industry.

Improved traceability, visibility and communication within long and complex textile supply chains are also key to supporting the initiative’s goals of greater transparency that will allow brands to reward and promote deforestation and practices. without conversion.

Finally, the initiative underscores the importance of reporting on collective progress, highlighting the positive changes participating brands have made to foster ever greater transparency within the industry. These goals together form a comprehensive approach to combating deforestation and fostering sustainability in the leather sector.

Look forward

Launch of the Call to Action Against Deforestation for Leather Marks a Milestone in the Leather Industry’s Journey to Enforcing Brand Responsibility on Sourcing Commitments made of durable and responsible leather. As more brands sign on and commit to the initiative, the collective impact could be significant. The increased availability and demand for certified deforestation-free leather will contribute to a more sustainable and transparent industry, fostering collaboration and inspiring more innovation, and helping to preserve the health of global ecosystems in the future.