Valentino returns men as it ditches mixed format for Milan Fashion Week

Italian fashion house Valentino opened menswear week in Milan on Friday, ditching its mixed format of the past three years for men at the center of the catwalks.

The house having long chosen Paris rather than Milan to present its women’s and couture collections, Friday’s men’s show was a return to the roots of the workshop founded by the famous Roman couturier Valentino Garavani, now aged 91 and retirement, which presented its very first menswear. show in Milan in 1985.

A nod to fashion’s reliance and inspiration on the younger generation, the show was held in the inner courtyard of the University of Milan, with some students even filling the rows of seats.

Pierpaolo Piccioli, artistic director of Valentino since 2008, unveiled a collection combining Bermuda shorts with fitted jackets and more relaxed silhouettes with loose tops and trousers paired with long coats.

Must-have accessories for the Valentino man include the vintage 50s thin tie, handbags in flashy colors such as yellow, red and fuchsia, and flashy earrings.

“A changing culture and society is re-evaluating our notion of masculinity and the clothes that dress it,” the brand said.

Since 2012, Valentino has belonged to the Qatari investment fund Mayhoola.

Italy’s menswear industry saw revenue jump 20.3% to 11.3 billion euros ($12.3 billion) last year.

Exports were the driving force, gaining 24.8% to 8.3 billion euros, according to the fashion branch of Confindustria, Italy’s main lobby for manufacturing and service companies.

“We think fashion will do very well in 2023,” said Carlo Capasa, president of the Italian Fashion Chamber.

Revenues have certainly been inflated by inflation.

“We thought we were going to have a tough year, but in the first quarter we saw a 15.3% increase in sales,” said Capasa, who raised the sector’s annual growth target from 4 to 5. %.

Spring/Summer 2024 menswear week features more than 70 events, only five of which are purely digital, breaking away from the virtual formats that have been the mainstay of fashion shows during the Covid pandemic.

Major brands, including Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Armani and Zegna, intend to thrill fashionistas with 22 shows in the flesh, promising spectacle, thrills and joie de vivre.

Andersson Bell, a young label launched in Seoul in 2014 that fuses Korean street style and Scandinavian minimalism, will make its highly anticipated debut on Sunday.

It was popularized in 2019 by Jungkook, singer of the South Korean K-pop group BTS and fan of the brand’s sneakers.

Among the big absentees of the season are Versace, Moschino, Missoni or even Fendi, which chose to show its men’s collection Thursday as part of the Pitti Uomo show in Florence, which traditionally precedes Milan Fashion Week.

The models paraded through the workshops of the new Fendi leather goods store in Capannuccia, south of Florence, amid machines and craftsmen.

Linen, cotton, leather and silk were the materials of choice, with sober colors oscillating between terracotta, sage green, ecru and brown, reminiscent of the Tuscan landscape.

