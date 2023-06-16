Connect with us

Front Row @ Valentino Men Spring 2024

Jacob Elordi Valentino Spring 2024 Men

The Valentinos The Narratives Spring Summer 2024 menswear fashion show was held in Milan on Friday, June 16.

Jacob Elordi seemed somewhat inspired by Pedro Pascals Valentino’s look from the Met Gala, opting for a leather jacket from the Black Tie Fall 2023 collection over the red wool coat.

Valentino Garavani boots and Valentino Akoni glasses complete her schoolgirl-inspired look.

Yang Yang Valentino Spring 2024

If you experience a case of deja vu of Valentino Fall 2023 by Yang Yang look, it’s probably because Andrew Garfield wore a similar look to the 2023 Vanity Fair party.

The actor also completed his look with Valentino Akoni glasses.

Valentino Spring 2024 Men Jeff Satur

His szn shorts, so Thai actor Jeff Saturn also matched with a look from the Black Tie Fall 2023 collection.

Mahmood Valentino Spring 2024

Mahmoods Valentino Fall 2023 look is – in part – also a rerun, as Donald Glover wore this same jacket to the 2023 GQ Global Creativity Awards in April.

Elodie Di Patrizi Valentino Spring 2024 Men

Elodie brought a different style, but the same energy carrying inspiration inspired by the boys Valentino Fall 2023 stylish mini dress with Valentino Garavani shoes, a Valentino Garavani Loco bag and Valentino Akoni sunglasses.

