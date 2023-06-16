Essence Fashion Digest: Telfar’s latest bag safety program, new Off White collection, and more.





White This Week in Fashion has had a lot of wins lately. Whether it’s a designer winning a scholarship or a new creative director receiving their flowers, black people have killed the fashion game. You’d think it was spring with all this new stuff, but as summer approaches, the fashion industry is experiencing what feels like a renaissance with menswear week and station shows. seaside. We have the impending debut of Pharrell as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton for men, which is a new era, and we have the end of eras like Telfar ending its bag security program. There are so many things constantly changing and changing in the industry for the better and we are always here for it! Whether it’s new inclusive trends like jorts, new dates, or things going in new directions, we’re always going to point it out. Take a look at everything that’s been happening in fashion this week. Off-White’s SS24 Collection Off-White’s new creative director, Ib Kamara, has done a great job bridging the gap between the brand and the philosophy of the late Virgil Abloh. With this new SS24 resort collection, Kamara has kept a similar brand voice to Abloh while still managing to show her own. The collection is full of perfect fits and pops of color that make sense for summer. The “Homecoming” collection is an ode to basketball, the 90s, and the great American western. Spencer Badu Drops 3D Sunglasses Nigerian-Canadian designer Spencer Badu has just released the sunglasses of the summer. The 3D black pair shades everything in the brand’s DNA. The sleek and chic sunglasses have sides with a laser cut with the classic Spencer Badu logo. The pair is now available on spencerbadu.com Telfar’s Last Bag Security Program It’s the end of an era, folks. The latest drop in Telfar’s bag security program is underway, but that can only mean something better is afoot. Telfar has done something few other brands have been able to do by creating its own rules. From bag program to live pricing, it has forever innovated the way we shop. You can now add as many bags of any color and size to the cart until June 18! Sergio Hudson had a great press week After dressing Kandi for the Tony Awards last Sunday, Sergio has had quite an impressive week. Four different and very successful black women have worn her designs this week; Keke Palmer, Robin Robert, Jennifer Hudon, And Miller Patina wore dresses and suits this week to each of their respective engagements. Keke wore a tight black dress, while Miller wore a black and white dress to perform at the White House for Juneteenth. Jennifer Hudson also performed at the White House in a navy Hudson suit while Roberts also wore a perfectly tailored suit on Good Morning America. If that’s not what you call a successful week, we don’t know what is. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 15: Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.essence.com/fashion/essence-fashion-digest-telfars-last-bag-security-program-new-off-white-collection-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

