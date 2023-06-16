Fashion Briefing: What LVMH is pushing in web3 and building communities shows about the luxury space

This week, we take a look at how the luxury conglomerate is approaching web3 through partnerships, community projects and investments. This precedes the first Louis Vuitton show with Pharrell at the helm next week. Scroll down to use Glossy+ comments, giving the Glossy+ community the opportunity to participate in discussions on industry topics.

LVMH, the conglomerate behind some of fashion’s biggest brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior, made significant progress in partnerships this week. As well as entering into talks with the Olympics to add a French touch to the 2024 Paris event, LVMH has also partnered with one of the biggest names in gaming, Epic Games. This move continues the relationship between luxury and immersive digital experiences and is a good indication of the kinds of partnerships that are currently working for luxury players.

The partnership with Epic Games, announced on June 14, should create new immersive customer experiences and add new tools to its design pipeline using 3D technologies for all its brands. These tools include Unreal Engine, a game creation tool that was recently used in Pumas Black Station 2 launch. The tool can be used to create realistic high definition gaming experiences, new collections and advertising campaigns. It’s been on the fashion radar lately as the industry ponders how to present its visually heavy brands in digital environments that showcase them at their best.

LVMH Group Chief Executive Toni Belloni said Epics tools will help the company engage more effectively with younger generations who are very comfortable with these codes and uses. However, LVMH targets more than young customers. Taking inspiration from wealthy collectors in the art world, fashion companies like LVMH hope web3 can help them target these affluent customers as well.

LVMH Louis Vuitton did this through a particularly expensive NFT project. On June 6, the brand launched digital collectibles through VIA Trunks which allow super fans of the brand to receive privileged access to its future projects via a connected digital wallet, where invites and announcements will be dropped, as well as unique collections and access to events. The phygital trunks (physical and digital) had a launch limited to less than a hundred units on June 8, with a price of $42,000. They sold out within a day and the company received more requests than expected for the items, according to a person familiar with the proceedings.



If you look at the reaction the Treasure Trunks announcement had in the fashion, Web3 and marketing industries, it’s very clear that these industries are closely aligned, said Samir Addamine, winner of the LVMH Innovation Award, co -Founder and CEO of Absolute Labs, the first web3 wallet relationship platform. Luxury brands use their considerable influence to demonstrate to others what is possible. Each new campaign, collection or project provides a framework or playbook to help other brands embark on their own web3 journey.

The launch of VIA Trunks shows that accessibility doesn’t have to be the same everywhere for a fashion brand. Louis Vuitton also created mobile games and other experiences aimed at mass audiences. Many other brands in digital environments have tended to lower the price of their digital items to attract more users rather than hyper-personalize their offering, such as Richard Quinn offering $60 NFTs or Gucci offering its Airmen on Roblox for 90 Robux, the equivalent of $7.



LVMH has also continuously invested in new technologies through its Innovation Trophy since 2017 and its LVMH Pavilion at the Viva Tech conference in Paris, where it exhibits its innovations each year. During the awards ceremony, Bernard Arnault, CEO of the LVMH group, mentioned that LVMH was also a startup a few years ago.

It’s this startup mentality, plus a growing responsibility for some of the world’s biggest brands, that makes LVMH’s investment a guide for the rest of the industry.

Fashion leaders know that blockchain-based technologies, and even AI, represent something revolutionary, but are also very deliberate in ensuring that how they harness these technologies will reflect their heritage and future. , said Addamine.

While partnerships with game companies and new Web3 projects are flashy and could bring in new demographics, LVMH also continues to invest in companies that are also creating more sustainable customer experiences.

Its latest innovation award winner is Save Your Wardrobe, a 6-year-old company that provides a connected post-purchase experience for tracking, including repairs and modifications, is one such company. He was announced the winner on June 15.



Save Your Wardrobe perfectly embodies LVMH’s commitment to creative circularity, Arnault said at the awards ceremony.

LVMH mentioned that the care taken in the construction of the garment and the creation of products is extremely important to them, and that the follow-up should be equally exceptional, said Hasna Kourda, who launched the company in 2017 and the tracking app in 2020. Its B2B solution arrived in 2021 with Zalando. The company has since received $3 million in seed funding.

For luxury brands, it’s important to have a consistent experience across all channels, she said. LVMH and its price have become a key catalyst for technological progress in fashion. With awards support and insight into how to approach LVMH brands, SYW will apply its platform to high-end jewelry and watches and plans to expand into the Middle East.

