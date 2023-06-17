Apple Martin wears Gwyneth Paltrow’s most hated dress, proving she’s always been chic





It looks like Gwyneth Paltrow felt a bit goth as she did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on Thursday night because she decided to raise a controversial dress from the dead. When a fan asked the Shakespeare in Love star if her 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin wore something from her mother’s fashion archives, Paltrow cheekily replied with a photo of the teenager wearing the infamous dress Paltrow’s 2002 Oscars. And honestly, on a fresher look, the infamous Alexander McQueen dress doesn’t deserve the notoriety it’s gained over the years, although it still tops the lists of Oscar’s worst looks of all time. Apple Martin shows off her mother Gwyneth Paltrows 2002 Oscar dress. Screenshot @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram When Paltrow wore that sheer bodice dress in the early 2000s, which any woman living at the time would probably remember as a pretty shitty time for body acceptance thanks to post-feminist attitudes the actor decided to go braless. Gwyneth Paltrow wears her controversial Alexander McQueen dress at the 74th Academy Awards. Steve Granitz via Getty Images Not too defending Paltrow for embracing troubling food culture rhetoricpenchant for peddling overpriced vaginal products and her inability to remember which Marvel movies she was in are all incredibly unpleasant. But the relentless body-shaming she endured in 2002 for daring to forego a certain undergarment should be enough to make any woman want to burn her bra. Critics at the time claimed that the actors’ heavy eyeliner, chunky accessories, and braided hair were what made the look so unattractive. The usually chic Gwyneth Paltrow came a cropper in a clingy sheer black vest by Alexander McQueen, The Guardian wrote in 2002. Her gap year braids, gothic eye makeup and goofy jewelry were more Camden Market than red carpet. But in reality, people’s biggest problem with the dress always seemed to be that Paltrow had the audacity to show off breasts they didn’t consider perky enough to show. Gwyneth Paltrow’s makeup and accessories have also been criticized. Steve Granitz via Getty Images Ever since Paltrow wore the dress, people have referenced her inability to pair it with underwire push-up wonders. The actress didn’t even try to cover herself with Alexander McQueen, Entertainment Weekly wrote in 2009 while comparing her eyeliner to her character in The Royal Tenenbaums. It looked like Paltrow decided to pass on both a stylist and a bra to the Oscars in 2002. Alexander McQueen’s goth outfit was sheer on top, revealing more of herself than she would have desired, The Hollywood Reporter wrote in 2015. THE daily beast called it a dark underwear number in 2017. I’ve often wondered if the venom directed at her was a projection of Americas fear of small saggy breasts, the outlet wrote. Paltrow herself even felt compelled to comment on all the talk about her boobs. I still love the dress itself but I should have worn a bra, Paltrow wrote on her Goop blog in 2013, per Today. And I should have had simple beach hair and less makeup. Then it would have worked the way I wanted for a bit of punk at the Oscars. Luckily, however, Paltrow recently championed the dress for vogue in 2021, with no mention of his body. Everyone really hated it, she said, looking at a photo of her 2002 McQueen dress. But I think it’s still kinda dope. I’m in. I had a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really judgmental. Clearly, Paltrow thought it was dope enough to hang on to for all these years, and her daughter had the opportunity to show that maybe it wasn’t as bad as we first thought.

