Fashion
Review: Pretty Red Dress – Cineuropa
– British filmmaker Dionne Edwards’ feature debut is an empathetic look at masculinity and sexuality, but almost too equivocal for its own good
Natey Jones as Travis in Pretty red dress
Although an increasing number of British films focus on blacks and non-whites (most recently, the romantic comedy rye lane [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]), they remain relatively few in number. Less rare are those that deal with sexuality beyond the heteronormative norm: see the recent blue jean [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Georgia Oakley
film profile], Make up [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] and, to some extent, After Sun [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]. Pretty red dressthe British director’s debut feature Dionne Edwards, is the rare film to belong to both categories. But does that make it an exception, or a regular British film twice?
The film itself seems to struggle to answer that question as it approaches its subject matter and characters with genuine attention to realism and nuance, ultimately arriving at a rather vague, albeit progressive, sentiment. Natey Jones plays Travis, a 30-year-old family man who is released from prison at the start of the film. Collected by his elegant companion Candice (Alexandra Burque), he seems to be the image of traditional masculinity: a man usually dressed in black, who rarely shows his emotions and instead displays an overall air of toughness. It’s hard to know what he thinks of anything, and anyway, Candice is too busy preparing for an important audition for the role of Tina Turner in a new musical. Much of the film is devoted to this dignified and admirable mother, who works as a cashier in a supermarket while harboring stage dreams; the film itself seems to be in awe of her, to the point where Travis steps back into the background. Burke is a more dynamic performer, embodying a character who initially seems more flamboyant, and the rather evenly-turned Jones doesn’t help keep the focus on Travis. But it turns out that this character is also dazzled by Candice’s beauty, but not just in the way one might expect. Already eyeing with visible envy the expensive sequined dress from the title that Candice buys for her audition, Travis decides one day to put it on. He loves looking at his own reflection while wearing this beautiful garment, but also the feeling of wearing it, walking around in it, touching the sequins and beads against his body.
In these scenes, we see another side of Travis, a feminine side of course, but more broadly, he also comes across as a much more open and expressive person, someone who really enjoys being in his own body. The film seems to suggest that Travis may not be trying to look like a woman, but more specifically, and as he himself says towards the end of the film, to be pretty; beauty is usually coded as feminine, but it’s unclear if that’s Travis’ primary concern.
The filmmakers’ decision to leave that question open is salutary in some ways, giving the characters enough room to be complex beings who don’t have all the answers because in reality no one does. It’s a laudable idea, but one that the film only arrives at after a long dialectical process where Travis, Candice and their 14-year-old daughter Kenisha (Temilola Olatunbosun) anxiously clash with their own fears and anxieties over and over, until they finally realize it’s easier to just go with the flow. That, too, is realistic, and had the film pushed even further in that direction, we’d likely have seen the characters’ anxieties eventually resurface, lessons learned often have to be learned over and over again. But it’s a rather harrowing experience, with very sincere and earnest-toned films only rarely stopping short of final resolution. The accumulation of Candice’s repeated callbacks for the role in the musical, each more potentially upsetting than the one before it, forms the structure of a film that is almost entirely crescendo, down to the most ambiguous and open. END. Adam ScarthThe polished cinematography and films inviting color palette help engage with the (melo)drama of those lives, but the film still feels too repetitive and long to really capture attention. After all that conflict, the happy ending is welcome, but its ambiguity feels relatively less powerful than what came before.
Pretty red dress was produced by Teng Teng Films. International sales are handled by Protagonist. The film is distributed in the UK by BFI Distribution.
