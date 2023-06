Valentino Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Collection

After three years of shows with a mixed format, Valentino officially returned to Milan Fashion Week on Friday to present a menswear collection for Spring/Summer 2024. Taking over the Universit degli Studi di Milano Statale, the show, titled “Valentino The Narratives”, offered a sartorial dialogue on “what makes a man today”, led by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Shown to an audience of fashion celebrities, university students and the general public, the opening looks saw pointed shoulder blazers, button-up jackets and collared shirts matched with above-the-knee shorts, all in white. The following ensembles, in black, bring a contemporary twist to traditional suiting codes, with slim ties emerging from knit overcoats and pointing to subtle skirts. Here, an initially muted color palette offered a clear entry into the line’s broader masculine exploration. Valentino’s signature Pink PP returned for a single look, consisting of a blazer, embossed floral top and pleated shorts. Floral-inspired stitching continued to appear on all manner of silhouettes, including but not limited to oversized coats, cardigans, and short-sleeved shirts. One jacket, in particular, featured lettering reading “We’re so old, we’ve grown young again” across its torso, while another, in green, featured three-dimensional embroidery all over its face. At the end of Valentino’s kaleidoscope, the collection culminated in a series of suit-inspired denim looks. The line, as a whole, does not shy away from experimentation, but remains intact with the tradition and the codes of the House. Many rooms, sprayed with bright tones or covered in strong graphics, want to be seen; while others, more discreet, would prefer to go undercover. Some read hypermasculine; some lean into feminine style tropes, and some don’t adhere to gendered fashion archetypes at all. It’s a collection with something for everyone, and it’s a testament to Valentino’s broad masculine identity. Browse Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection in the gallery above. Elsewhere, take a look at the Fendi Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hypebeast.com/2023/6/valentino-ss24-spring-summer-2024-mens-collection-milan-fashion-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos