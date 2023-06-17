At Pitti, fashion in flux

FLORENCE Fragmentation is, paradoxically, the clearest line in today’s menswear landscape. If men’s fashion is changing, it may be because masculinity is. But the results can be hard to decipher: it’s hard to see direction when things are exploding in all directions.

This was indeed the case during the last edition of the Pitti Uomo show, which offered a constellation of stylistic possibilities: formal, informal, hyper-formal, tailoring, sportswear, they were like concentric waves that rolled over in a redesign of codes that were quite engaging. . The old protocols no longer apply; new categories are emerging.

Workwear, by its pragmatic but extensible code, is a territory of particularly fruitful crossovers. And yet, there are so many experiments in deconstructing work clothes that they risk becoming obsolete. It takes determination and sensitivity to nuance the conversation. DO’s Domenico Orefice works at the intersection of industrial and fetish. And while clearly indebted to Rick Owens and cyberpunk, the approach still manages to feel fresh.

Speaking of Dark Master Rick Owens, the designer clearly influenced the next generation of designers, likely replacing Rei Kawakubo in that sense. This was evident in many of the collections shown at the Polimoda Graduation Show at noon yesterday. It was a sensational production in terms of direction and craftsmanship, but it lacked the spark of the unexpected. A trained eye might spot references from Owens to Chris Nemeth to Dilara Fndkolu.

Polimoda Graduation Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Fashion (Polimoda Diploma/launchmetrics.com/spotlight)

Work clothes for a stimulating outing last night at Fendi, where Silvia Venturini Fendi continues to refine her singular signature: a unique blend of subtle humor, a perverse sense of the obvious, cold precision and a deep appreciation of the ‘arts and crafts. The show took place on the production floor of the Fendi factory in Capannuccia, among tables full of artisans busily assembling Fendi bags. If transparency is mandatory today, it was the most transparent fashion. There was also a lot of flesh sticking out from the cuts and fabric, but the results looked more anatomical than sensual.

Obviousness is always pushed to the extreme at Fendi, to the point of becoming non-obvious. Aprons, lab coats and work jackets were prominent, but despite the clever materials, hemp, washi paper and canvas, the aesthetic was robotic rather than rugged, with plays on elongated proportions and the generous volumes favored by the very spendthrift post-streetwear generation. , and enough FF signifiers to please logomaniacs.

Fendi Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Fashion (Digital)

Of course, there’s a clear business motivation behind what Fendi does, which is worth billions of dollars. And yet, there is also a certain honesty in it. The clothes are simple but full of fun details. The bags are feats of craftsmanship. Small leather tape measure charms like thin scarves, for example, activate desire. It’s simple, yet moving, immediate and engaging.

Engage is an apt adjective to describe what Eli Russell Linnetz, aka ERL, does from his base in Venice Beach, California. The designer exudes an infectious energy, his stories are feats of fiction and his clothes burst with the patina of life lived in a sunny place.

The first ERL show took place last night in the ramshackle splendor of the Palazzo Corsini before a cheering crowd of fans and fashionistas. It’s mostly following today, and ERL has garnered a colorful fan base. But the catch with such a high coolness factor is that things can get pretty unrealistic. Dreaming up a story of futuristic surfers raiding a Florentine attic and going all sparkly in frock coats, top hats and skate shoes, ERL ditched its charming colors for a metallic palette and clunky couture shapes. . It didn’t stick particularly well.

ERL Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Fashion (ERL/launchmetrics.com/spotlight)

Fashion shows are not for all designers. ERL was born as a photographic project and it is in the still image that Linnetz best expresses his sense of character and silhouette. Her newfound sense of proportion and her quest for a physique that was both sportier and rounder than that usually favored by fashion somehow got lost in the neon yellow ensemble.