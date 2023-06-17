Fashion
At Pitti, fashion in flux
FLORENCE Fragmentation is, paradoxically, the clearest line in today’s menswear landscape. If men’s fashion is changing, it may be because masculinity is. But the results can be hard to decipher: it’s hard to see direction when things are exploding in all directions.
This was indeed the case during the last edition of the Pitti Uomo show, which offered a constellation of stylistic possibilities: formal, informal, hyper-formal, tailoring, sportswear, they were like concentric waves that rolled over in a redesign of codes that were quite engaging. . The old protocols no longer apply; new categories are emerging.
Workwear, by its pragmatic but extensible code, is a territory of particularly fruitful crossovers. And yet, there are so many experiments in deconstructing work clothes that they risk becoming obsolete. It takes determination and sensitivity to nuance the conversation. DO’s Domenico Orefice works at the intersection of industrial and fetish. And while clearly indebted to Rick Owens and cyberpunk, the approach still manages to feel fresh.
Speaking of Dark Master Rick Owens, the designer clearly influenced the next generation of designers, likely replacing Rei Kawakubo in that sense. This was evident in many of the collections shown at the Polimoda Graduation Show at noon yesterday. It was a sensational production in terms of direction and craftsmanship, but it lacked the spark of the unexpected. A trained eye might spot references from Owens to Chris Nemeth to Dilara Fndkolu.
Work clothes for a stimulating outing last night at Fendi, where Silvia Venturini Fendi continues to refine her singular signature: a unique blend of subtle humor, a perverse sense of the obvious, cold precision and a deep appreciation of the ‘arts and crafts. The show took place on the production floor of the Fendi factory in Capannuccia, among tables full of artisans busily assembling Fendi bags. If transparency is mandatory today, it was the most transparent fashion. There was also a lot of flesh sticking out from the cuts and fabric, but the results looked more anatomical than sensual.
Obviousness is always pushed to the extreme at Fendi, to the point of becoming non-obvious. Aprons, lab coats and work jackets were prominent, but despite the clever materials, hemp, washi paper and canvas, the aesthetic was robotic rather than rugged, with plays on elongated proportions and the generous volumes favored by the very spendthrift post-streetwear generation. , and enough FF signifiers to please logomaniacs.
Of course, there’s a clear business motivation behind what Fendi does, which is worth billions of dollars. And yet, there is also a certain honesty in it. The clothes are simple but full of fun details. The bags are feats of craftsmanship. Small leather tape measure charms like thin scarves, for example, activate desire. It’s simple, yet moving, immediate and engaging.
Engage is an apt adjective to describe what Eli Russell Linnetz, aka ERL, does from his base in Venice Beach, California. The designer exudes an infectious energy, his stories are feats of fiction and his clothes burst with the patina of life lived in a sunny place.
The first ERL show took place last night in the ramshackle splendor of the Palazzo Corsini before a cheering crowd of fans and fashionistas. It’s mostly following today, and ERL has garnered a colorful fan base. But the catch with such a high coolness factor is that things can get pretty unrealistic. Dreaming up a story of futuristic surfers raiding a Florentine attic and going all sparkly in frock coats, top hats and skate shoes, ERL ditched its charming colors for a metallic palette and clunky couture shapes. . It didn’t stick particularly well.
Fashion shows are not for all designers. ERL was born as a photographic project and it is in the still image that Linnetz best expresses his sense of character and silhouette. Her newfound sense of proportion and her quest for a physique that was both sportier and rounder than that usually favored by fashion somehow got lost in the neon yellow ensemble.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/reviews/fashion-week/at-pitti-uomo-fashion-in-flux/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- At Pitti, fashion in flux
- Stock market today: live updates
- Visit of PM Modis to the United States
- Boris Johnson in further trouble on newspaper column
- An Actor, Hall of Famer, and an Epic Bust: The Story of Chicago’s No. 1 Draft Pick
- Putin threatens to destroy US F16 fighter jets if sent to Ukraine – BBC News
- Turkey summons Swiss envoy for anti-Erdogan protest
- Onir accuses Bollywood of being homophobic: who are they to tell our stories when they don’t support us? | Bollywood
- Valentino Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Collection
- World earthquake report for Friday, June 16, 2023
- The US government owns way more bitcoin than any other country, so why aren’t they selling it?
- Rebel Wilson claims she only needs 600 calories a day | Entertainment