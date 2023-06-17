What is the difference between trademark and trade dress? | Whitcomb Selinsky, PC





The trade dress constitutes a symbol or an emblem within the meaning of Article 2 of the Trademark Law.[1] It encompasses the total image and general appearance of a product, not just the packaging: all elements including size, shape, color or color combinations, texture and graphics. Trade dress can be the design of a product (the shape or configuration of the product), the packaging in which a product is sold, the color of a product or the packaging in which a product is sold, or even the flavor of a product. WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE? Trade dress is different from a tradeto mark. A trademark protects a word, phrase, symbol, or design, or a combination of words, phrases, symbols, or designs, that identifies and distinguishes the source of one party’s goods from those of others. You would probably place your brand on a product itself or on its packaging; commercial dress is the general appearance of the product, not just a name or logo. A trademark also provides protection that trade dress does not, for example, the ability to prevent the importation of confusingly similar products, implied notice of ownership, indisputable status, and prima facie evidence of validity and ownership.[2] A trade dress claim may also allow for treble damages, if the offending mark is found to have been intentionally used as an infringement, i.e. a forged mark identical to a registered mark or virtually indistinguishable of it.[3] Additionally, a preliminary injunction may be available if and only if the requesting party can demonstrate irreparable harm.[4] Trade dress may be registered in the United States Primary Register or Supplementary Register Trademark Office (USPTO) if it is inherently distinctive and is not de jure functional. “[A] the mark is inherently distinctive if [its] the intrinsic nature serves to identify a particular source.”[5] The USPTO will consider the following criteria to determine if a mark is inherently distinctive: a “common” basic shape or design; unique or unusual in the field in which it is used; a mere refinement of a commonly adopted and well-known form of ornamentation for a particular class of wares regarded by the public as dress or ornamentation for goods; likely to create a commercial impression distinct from the accompanying words.[6] De jure functionality means that the product has a particular form because it functions better in that form.[7] If the mark is not inherently distinctive, it may still be entered in the Supplementary Register as long as it is not de jure functional. Sources: [1] 15 USC 1052; Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. v. Samara Bros., 529 US 205, 209-210, 54 USPQ2d 1065, 1065-66 (2000) [2] Qualitex Co. c. Jacobson Products Co., 514 US 159, 173, 115 S. Ct. 1300, 1308, 131 L. Ed. 2d 248 (1995) [3] 15 USC 1127. See Audemars Piguet Holding SA c. Swiss Watch Int’l, Inc., No. 12 CIV. 5423 LAP, 2015 WL 150756, at *2 (SDNY 12 Jan. 2015) (reversing award of treble damages after finding that defendant’s watch design was not substantially distinguishable from the registered trade dress of the applicant). [4] eBay Inc. v MercExchange, LLC, 547 US 388, 126 S.Ct. 1837, 164 L.Ed.2d 641 (2006) [5] walmart, above. [6] Tone Brothers, Inc. v. Sysco Corp., 28 F.3d 1192, 1205, 31 USPQ2d 1321, 1331 (Fed. Cir. 1994). [7] In re RM Smith, Inc.., 734 F.2d 1482, 1484, 222 USPQ 1, 3 (Fed.Cir.1984).

