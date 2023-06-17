Fashion
The resurgence of transparent fashion
By undeniably drawing attention to the body, sheer clothing has long managed to pierce the world. And this season, sheer is back in a whole new way.
Lately, the zeitgeist has leaned towards sheer styles that skillfully expose nipples, navels, and undergarments. During awards season, the red carpet circuit was teeming with barely there fabrics for all genders. On Hollywood’s biggest night, the Oscars, celebrities in ensembles showing off their bodies were the leading trend of the eventfrom Ciara’s crosshatch translucent dress to Harvey Guillen’s Christian Siriano lace suit.
If the Fall 2023 runways are any indication, fashion is only intensifying its fixation on x-ray fabrics. The Coach’s Collection presented romantic handkerchief-hem dresses in playful pastel colors. Tia Adeola’s runway championed frothy white mesh, from a tank top to a flowing dress exposing the nipples. Kim Shui’s sultry line featured lace bodysuits with exposed thongs and even a translucent trench coat.
Of course, there is a level of separation between the glamor of Hollywood and the reality of walking down the street. Skin-revealing styles have long been considered edgy for the former and inappropriate or dangerous for the latter. But these days, the appetite for sheer wear extends beyond celebrities and runway models. In fact, talking about “undergarment as outerwearhas been seeping through social media for months. In early 2023, wearing tights as pants took off as a viral (and controversial) fashion move on TikTok. With over 540,000 views on the #tightpants hashtag, the trend shows ordinary people shunning pants or jeans in favor of gauzy bottoms. Ultimately, it speaks to a growing notion of incorporating transparency as a staple of everyday attire.
According to Montreal designer Olivia Donahue, wearing see-through clothing is a way to push back against long-held “norms” surrounding the acceptability of women’s dress. Its enduring brand, Green Future, sells clothing made with repurposed vintage fabrics, many of which are sheer. From mini-dresses to long skirts and gathered tops, Avenir Vert’s creations tend to reveal the wearer’s skin. “People say, ‘A lot of your stuff looks like lingerie,'” she said. “And I agree. But I mean, why not?
Donahue said, “I think sheer clothes are beautiful and I think, you know, everyone’s body is beautiful.” Regarding nipples, the designer said, “I think we’re all exhausted hearing that these things need to be concealed.”
Although sheer fabrics have been stylish for centuries, sheer garments never fail to shock. “I really think it got empowering in the early 1900s,” said Christa Gravel, the brand’s Calgary-based lead stylist. Kate Hewko. She pointed to silent screen stars of the 1930s like Clara Bow, who became known for wearing the veil as an emblem of femininity. But when it comes to using transparency to expose often covered body parts, Yves Saint Laurent is widely credited as one of the first to do so. During the sexual revolution of the 1960s, the French designer created the first “nude look”, with a sheer design that showed off women’s nipples. And in the years that followed, the sheer lived on as a symbol of bodily autonomy. The 90s were full of pure provocation, with celebrities like Rose McGowan and Jennifer Lopez championing their own versions of the “naked dress” that reveals it all.
Graves attributes sheer’s most recent push to Rihanna in 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards Viral Moment where the singer wore a transparent dress made of Swarovski crystals. “She walked in with this see-through dress and everyone was like, ‘Yeah!'” Graves said. Last year, Rihanna made headlines again for going out in Dior lingerie during her pregnancy. Not to mention, plus size fashion forces like Lizzo and Precious Lee also followed the trend, challenging notions of bodies that can be revealed so openly.
Donahue said, “My philosophy for my entire business [is about] embrace femininity, and I think that ties into the whole issue of see-through clothes embracing the parts of our bodies that [we] he was always told to cover up,” she said. For her, the veil is not a passing fad, but rather a timeless style that celebrates the body in a unique way.
“I think fashion is a wearable art, and of course the body it’s worn on is part of the art itself,” she said. “So when a design highlights the body, the body is part of the artistic vision. It’s not going anywhere,” she said.
