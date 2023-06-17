Neglected and unkempt lawns are now in fashion

Gardening

Common or Garden

by Ken Thompson (Profile 14.99, 240pp)

How does your lawn grow? If it looks shaggy and full of dandelions, clovers, and buttercups, then treat yourself to a gold star.

Neglected lawns strewn with weeds are now all the rage; in fact, a third of the main display gardens at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show incorporated weeds (now optimistically renamed by the Royal Horticultural Society as ‘resilient plants’ or ‘heroic plants’).

Ecologist Dr Ken Thompson doesn’t go that far, but points out that without the weeds, “most parts of the world without tarmac would be largely mud.”

To spot Britain’s 50 most successful weeds, you won’t need to roam the countryside or climb isolated mountains.

Many of them can be ticked off your list in one morning, simply by visiting your local park, roadside or hedgerow. Why are these plants so ubiquitous, he asks, and what do they add to our landscape?

All the plants in this book are native, with the exception of the sycamore, which was introduced to Britain from Europe in the 16th century.

The sycamore might be a fairly common tree, but one specimen can claim to be among Britain’s most photographed trees.

It’s the one that sits in a dramatic dip near Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland and played a starring role in Kevin Costner’s 1991 blockbuster Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves (you can insert your own joke here to find out if the tree was more wooden than the main man in the movie.)

Another unglamorous plant Thompson is enthusiastic about is ivy, because “few plants do more for wildlife than ivy.”

Its dense foliage provides shelter for insects and, in autumn, it is an essential source of nectar for bees. In winter, its berries serve as food for blackbirds and thrushes.

In addition, contrary to popular belief, ivy does not damage the trees or the masonry of your house. It’s actually a good insulator, keeping buildings warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer.

Samuel Pepys used to enjoy nettle porridge, and if you look online you’ll see recipes for everything from nettle risotto to cupcakes with nettle frosting.

Elderberry, often found in waste places, has unpleasantly smelling leaves, but is surprisingly versatile. If you like camping, its pithy shoots can be rubbed to start a fire and can also be crafted into a useful weapon.

Culpeper’s Complete Herbal, published in 1653, stated that ‘every boy who plays with a pump gun will not mistake another tree instead of an elder’. The flowers make a delicious cordial and the berries can be made into wine or jelly.

Not surprisingly, some of the most common weeds are types of grasses. Lawns, writes Thompson, are pretty much out of control, even if you try to impose your will on them.

Most of them start out with a single species of grass, but soon all sorts of other grassy invaders will take hold, including the crested dogtail, the creeping curvature, and the fun Yorkshire fog, which appears as Britain’s most ubiquitous weed. .

If you’ve ever been stung by a nettle you’ll probably think it’s a weed we could do without, although be grateful we don’t have the New Zealand nettle, which is so fierce it can actually kill both humans and livestock. Yet our native nettle is probably the most useful of the wild plants.

French soldiers are said to have worn nettle cloth uniforms during the Napoleonic Wars, and today companies are experimenting with nettle as an alternative to cotton and synthetic fibers.

These charming books scroll at a frantic pace, well enhanced by Sarah Abbott’s playful illustrations.

We need to value these familiar plants, writes Thompson, because they are the ones we have learned to use as medicine, in cooking, and incorporate into folklore.

Being common is in fact “a rare and rather exceptional quality”.

Maybe weeds really are hero plants after all.