Hailey Bieber wearing Vivienne Westwood pink strapless mini dress





Hailey Bieber brought a sparkly twist to the pink Barbiecore trend. The model was pictured wearing a strapless Vivienne Westwood micro dress with a bow and ruffles for her one-year-old birthday dinner in Rhode. She carried a silver bag and accessorized with a diamond necklace and earrings. Her hair was slicked back in a bun. Gotham//Getty Images Gotham//Getty Images Gotham//Getty Images It’s one of the most formal looks of the summer for Bieber, but it’s not the first time she’s made the news in a shimmery pink dress. She also channeled Barbie in a pink Versace dress with a high leg slit in May 2021. Last month, Bieber spoke to SHE UK about Rhode, which had just been launched in the UK. She addressed the backlash of famous beauty brands saying: People are tired of famous beauty brands. I think sometimes people feel like that particular celebrity isn’t necessarily passionate about the brand they’re launching. I went to Rhode knowing that, and I get it. For me, the authenticity behind the brand has to be there. I am very, very passionate about skincare. I’m very committed to my routine and maintaining the health of my skin and I feel like I’ve been very transparent with people about it. I never want to keep access, I always want to be someone who can share what they use, what they like, what works, what doesn’t. I always hoped that if you took me off the brand, or maybe someone just didn’t know it was my brand, they would fall in love with the products themselves regardless. Senior News and Strategy Editor Alyssa Bailey is the senior news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (particularly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton). She previously held positions at In the style And Cosmopolitan. When she’s not working, she loves running in Central Park, getting people to #ootd pictures of her, and exploring New York.

