Rihanna Pregnant in Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Campaign: Photo – Billboard

Pharrell Williams made a bold move by featuring a woman in his first menswear campaign for Louis Vuitton, but she’s not just any girl — she’s the bad girl herself. As announced Thursday, June 15, Rihanna is the star of the producer’s first product launch as creative director of the menswear house, looking flawless with her third baby bump on display in a huge billboard in Paris.
Plastered on the Musée d’Orsay across from the city’s famous Seine, the ad shows Ri holding several luxury bags patterned with the Louis Vuitton logo and wearing an unbuttoned black blazer to show off his bump. The “Umbrella” singer is currently expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky; the couple already share a one-year-old son named RZA.
Both Rihanna and Williams posted the billboard on social media using the caption “LOUIS VUITTON MEN Spring-Summer 2024”. In the photo of the “Happy” musician, he stands proudly in front of the massive billboard in a leather jacket and yellow shades.
The new campaign arrives just in time for Paris Men’s Fashion Week, which kicks off Tuesday, June 20 and ends Sunday, June 25. Williams will unveil his own menswear collection at the event, marking his first move as creative director of LV menswear since taking the job in February, following the death of his predecessor Virgil Abloh in November 2021.
Neither Ri nor Williams are strangers to the fashion scene. In addition to working closely with major brands in the past, they have both founded their own clothing empires: Savage x Fenty and Billionaire Boys Club, respectively.
Check out Pharrell’s new Louis Vuitton panel featuring Rihanna and her second baby bump below:
