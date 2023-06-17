What to watch at Paris Fashion Week Menswear SS24

Fashion month is back and this time we’re staying tuned to what’s emerging for the Spring/Summer 2024 menswear season. reworking of workwear-inspired luxury alongside retro-futuristic looks. But as MFW runs its course, many are gearing up for what’s to come from Paris, which is set to kick off on June 20.

The season is expected to see moments ranging from Pharrell’s debut to Louis Vuitton at the Jacquemus show at the Palace of Versailles. Along with the list of expected moments, the season is sure to feature a slew of talk-worthy shows from big brands and solidified newcomers like Issey Miyake, Rick Owens, Wales Bonner, Bianca Saunders, Dries Van Noten, TOMBOGO, Dior, Kiko Kostadinov, Herms, Ludovic de Saint Sernin and many others. Along with the long list of introductions, it wouldn’t be surprising to see something from Ye as there have been conversations that he might host a pop-up show. Either way, it’s sure to be another busy PFW season. Take a look below for some must-watch moments for PFW Menswear SS24.

Pharrell’s first men’s collection at Louis Vuitton





Perhaps the most anticipated PFW moment this month is Pharrell’s debut collection at Louis Vuitton. Last February, it was announced that the famous musical artist and producer would take on the role of creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, a discussion that lasted long after the death of Virgil Abloh. The new partnership isn’t the first time Pharrell and Louis Vuitton have worked together as the entities released collaborations in 2004 and 2008. But taking on the role of creative director is a huge step.

Earlier this week, Pharrell released its first campaign for the French house, which featured a pregnant Rihanna holding several Keepall bags. Pharrell will unveil his first menswear collection for Louis Vuitton at 8:30 p.m. on PFW’s opening day.

Jacquemus at the Palace of Versailles





Simon Porte Jacquemus’ eponymous brand is holding its next show at the Palace of Versailles for an exhibition of opulence, history and refined styles. From the lavender fields of Valensoles to the beaches of Oahus, Jacquemus is known for its beautiful destination shows. At this point, it has almost become an expectation of how the native of Salon-de-Provence will present his lines.

In addition to exhibiting the brand’s next collection, the new show is part of a broader brand strategy. A key part of the new plan includes expanding the brand’s international retail arm. The Jacquemus Palace de Versailles fashion show is scheduled for June 26.

HARSH





All eyes will be on RHUDE’s next show given today’s news of charges being brought against the brand’s founder, Rhugi Villaseor, for stealing company funds to support his lifestyle. The federal lawsuit was brought by George Roberston, who owns a 20% stake in RHUDE. The lawsuit claims that Villaseor “looted the coffers of RHUDE companies to meet his expensive bills, including those for private jet travel, vacations in Italy, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and a $100,000 watch collection” , according to Los Angeles Times.

Robertson claims that although the brand sees annual revenue in excess of $30 million, it has only received annual distributions of $41,000 from Villaseor. Given the retrial and Villaseor’s recent departure from Bally after just a year, many will begin to wonder what the future holds for the famed luxury streetwear brand. RHUDE’s show is scheduled for June 21.

The KidSuper Theater Experience





KidSuper’s Colm Dillane is known for his exciting show presentations ranging from a Tyra Banks-hosted comedy show for FW23 to a Christie’s auction-inspired show for SS23. Now Dillane is upping the ante for SS24 with a new theatrical experience.

While the format hasn’t been fully revealed, the ‘How to Find an Idea’ show is expected to take the form of a musical, adding to the brand’s roster of lively and entertaining experiences. . In an Instagram post, Dillane said, “I can’t tell you the address because of the hustle and bustle last year haha ​​anyway in 20 days this is my hardest show yet. It could be awesome or awful, the classic KidSuper. So whatever it is, it’s sure to be another experience to talk about.

Loewe launches into short films

Loewe’s collections under the direction of Jonathan Anderson are always an expected fashion week show given the designer’s knack for unique, yet wearable, creative constructs. But this time the brand decided to release a teaser for the upcoming show and it was no small production. To take it forward, Loewe teamed up with Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (call me by your name And bones and all) for a short film.

TitleI dreamed of LOEWE, the short film offers a preview of some PAP parts and accessories from the soon to be unveiled collection. But alongside the objects, the short film shot by David Zwriner in New York also reveals a look at the surroundings. Specifically, it features pieces from 2010 Echolaliacollection of Austrian artist Franz West. Loewe’s show is scheduled for June 24.