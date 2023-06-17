Hailey Bieber rocks a daring mini dress at Rhode’s birthday bash





Hailey Bieber (ne Baldwin) brought the sparkle to Rhode Skins’ one-year anniversary party on Thursday, June 15. The model, 26, stunned in a blushmini dress, which she showed off via her Instagram Stories alongside confetti emojis before the party started. Bieber matched the strapless look with delicate diamond balls, including a choker necklace and star-shaped earrings. The Rhode founder, who wore her hair in a slicked back bun, then headed to her New York party to celebrate the beauty brand. She was joined by friends including Emily Ratajkowski, Justine Skye, Simon Huck And Claudia Osry. I know not everyone could be there tonight, but to the team that is here, thank you very much. I wouldn’t be able to do it without any of you,” Bieber said in a speech at the party, which Skye, 27, shared via her own Instagram Story. And I couldn’t do any of this without your support, so thank you very much and let’s have fun! The Arizona native had a fun night out with her friends with personalized miniature cakes at each location while her hubby, justin biebersent her love from afar with a big bouquet of white flowers. Happy 1 year from Rhode to my beautiful wife. I’m so proud of you. Love, Justin, read the 29-year-old Yummy singers card, which Hailey uploaded via social media. Hailey, who married Justin in 2018, launched her first beauty brand in June 2022. We’ve spent years working on our formulas with our skin board of dermatologists and chemists to ensure that every rhode product restores, protects and nourishes your skin, she wrote via Rhodes’ Instagram account at the time. Our formulas use only high performance ingredients at effective levels. Each is helpful, non-sensitizing, and chosen for its effectiveness, because a happy skin barrier is a glowing skin barrier. Rhode offers a selection of vegan and cruelty-free products, wrapped in minimalist packaging at a price that won’t break the bank. I know what I want to give people, said HaileyWSJ. Magazinein a profile from February 2022. The whole philosophy of my brand is access to very good quality products that are really affordable. I just don’t see what a $200 cream has to be the answer to great skin. Stephen BaldwinRhode’s daughter has even become a fan of Rhode products herself, revealing during a skincare routine tutorial last month that she uses the brand’s moisturizers every night when she gets ready to go. in bed.

