Fashion
Top Fashion Stories of the Week: June 16
This week, as designers in London and Milan showcased their latest menswear offerings for Spring 2024, the fashion news cycle continued to generate excitement around this month’s fashion weeks. -this. Among notable headlines, Rihanna starred in Pharrell’s first film
Off the track, the headlines veered off a bit. For one thing, Supreme reported a revenue drop of $523.1 million in the fiscal year ending March 2023, below VF Corp’s $600 million target. Meanwhile, Rhuigi Villaseor, the designer behind Rhude, has been accused of stealing company funds to fund his “lavish lifestyle,” according to a new federal lawsuit.
Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the best fashion stories of the week so you can stay up to date on industry trends.
Rihanna in Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton campaign
Before Pharrell’s official debut at the helm of Louis Vuitton, the menswear artistic director filed his very first campaign for the French Maison, starring Rihanna.
On Instagram, Pharrell shared an image of himself standing in the foreground of a gargantuan billboard hanging from a building in Paris, alongside the caption “LOUIS VUITTON MEN Spring-Summer 2024”. In the campaign, Rihanna puts her baby bump front and center while wearing a range of LV’s signature Keepall accessories.
Pharrell will debut his inaugural collection for Louis Vuitton on June 20 during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.
Supreme announced lower revenue in fiscal year ending March 2023
In the fiscal year ending March 2023, Supreme reported revenue of $523.1 million, marking a $38.4 million drop from the same figure a year earlier, according to the parent company. VF Corps.report.
Rhuigi Villaseor stole funds from Rhude company to support his ‘lavish lifestyle’, new federal lawsuit claims
Rhuigi Villaseor, the designer of Los Angeles-based luxury streetwear brand Rhude, faces charges of stealing company funds to support his own lavish lifestyle in a federal trial, according toLos Angeles Times.
Filed by George Robertson, owner of a 20% stake in the Rhude brand, the lawsuit alleges that Villaseor plundered the coffers of Rhude companies to meet his expensive bills, including those for private jet travel, vacations in Italy, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and a $100,000 watch collection, per outlet.
Robertson, who is seeking compensation and removal from executive power of Villaseors at Rhude Companies, also alleges in the lawsuit that the designer earned annual revenues of more than US$30 million. But while the brand’s sales have hit eight figures, Robertson, as co-owner, says he’s received annual distributions as low as $41,000 from Villaseor. Further, Robertson alleges that Villaseor conceals the sales by regularly selling Rhudes products to VIP customers at private sales and keeping the profits for himself.
Jacquemus will hold his next show at the Palace of Versailles
Jacquemus announced earlier this week that his next fashion show will take place at the Palace of Versailles.
Being able to put on a show at Versailles has always been a childhood dream, says Simon Porte JacquemusWWD. I was so inspired by this historic location during the design process that it led me to explore many new creative possibilities, different from my past shows, but still very Jacquemus. I’m really honored and proud to be able to do a show there, as an independent fashion house. It will be a very special moment for Jacquemus.
In addition to unveiling the latest collection, the upcoming show will serve as the next step in the brand’s change strategy to expand its international retail arm. The goal is to create, in the collective unconscious, increasingly strong luxury brand signifiers around Jacquemus, said Jacquemus CEO Bastien Daguzan.
Jacquemus’ show at the Palace of Versailles will take place on June 26.
Daniel W. Fletcher steps down as creative director of Fiorucci
Daniel W. Fletcher will leave his role as artistic director of Fioruccismenswear at the end of June, according toWWD.
