Introducing a new brand identity and new creative direction





On the occasion of Milan Men’s Fashion Week, the German luxury powerhouse MCM will present their Spring/Summer 2024 collection, marking a new era of creativity, vision and innovation. Bolstered by the leadership of their newly appointed creative team, MCM’s modernized brand identity features an enhanced design language for the 21st century digital nomad consumer. Sabine Brunner, President of MCM Global AG New lifestyle assortment of ready-to-wear and accessories is digital-focused and sustainable, led by newly appointed president of MCM Global AG Sabine Brunner and Visionary President and CEO Sung Joo Kim. The SS2024 collection is the first MCM designer duo Tina Lutz and Katie Chung, who have been appointed to lead and develop the brand’s overall design and creative direction. Marie-Laure Lequain has been appointed Chief Digital and Merchandising Officer to accelerate business growth through astute and strategic merchandising planning and powerful storytelling. Tina Lutz, Global Creative Head at MCM I am truly excited to introduce this new leadership team to drive and forge the next chapter of growth for the MCM business. This new talent cadre will revolutionize the brand to introduce the next level of future luxury and become one of the industry leaders in design, experience and digital excellence. – Sungjoo Kim, President and Chief Vision Officer, MCM Group. Katie Chung, Creative Director of MCM The new, contemporary, forward-thinking era of MCM appeals to millennial and Gen Z audiences who epitomize the genderless, ageless, and empowered people; the bold, the rebellious and the ambitious. The brand fervently upholds its founding principles and German heritage by continuing to focus on innovation, cutting-edge techniques and technological advancements. Marie-Laure Lequain, MCM Digital and Merchandising Director

