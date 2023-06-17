The leading fashion magazine

Earlier this month there was a huge stir over the news that Edward Enninful was stepping down from his role as editor of British Vogue. Meanwhile, the communication team of Cond Nast (publisher of Vogues) decided to postpone the announcement that Venya Brykalin had just been appointed to the same position at Vogue Ukraine. The country had just suffered a deadly airstrike, so they thought it respectful to suspend the press release for a few days.

When I saw Brykalin last week at an event in London, he was working on a play by a writer in Nova Kakhovka, a small town that had been flooded after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. Hed had to make last-minute alterations because the writer’s father’s house, with all of the family’s possessions and memorabilia, had just been submerged.

Perhaps Vogue Ukraine’s biggest surprise is that it exists. It seems unconscionable that anyone wants or needs a fashion magazine to consult when the country is under such siege. How could a publisher try to navigate such content? But Vogue Ukraine, founded in the shadow of the 2014 Maidan revolution and published under license from Cond Nast by Vanguard Media, an independent Ukrainian media company, was never just a glossy magazine.

Its editors are smart, passionate and fiercely patriotic: until the invasion, the team had worked hard to educate readers, especially commercial sponsor magazines, that Ukraine was distinct and separate from Russia. Since the invasion, they have focused on the war effort. After the invasion, which began at 4 a.m. on February 24, 2022, the print edition was temporarily suspended, although web editors continued to work: the first online article was published at 9 a.m. that morning and the team, which is now spread across Ukraine and elsewhere in Europe, continues to write about what is happening day to day. Beauty editor, Alyona Ponomarenko, focused on stories of psychological help and mental support in times of war. The team has published articles on first aid, surviving airstrikes and, more recently, flooding, Brykalin says.

Meanwhile, the magazine resumed production. The most recent edition, The Road of the Unbreakable, published this spring, was a commemorative issue centered on a hero project featuring 50 individuals and collectives who contributed to the struggle, including Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of state intelligence, athletes , artists, writers, volunteers and, of course, fashion designers.

The cover of Vogue Ukraines The Road of the Unbreakable Spring 2023 edition



There’s no playbook on how to run a magazine, let alone a fashion title, during war, says Brykalin, who has worked at Vogue Ukraine since 2017. There’s been a lot of heated discussion about how what number should look like and what kind of stories we wanted to tell. But we all agreed that the issue should reflect what was happening in a respectful and hopeful way. The cover, an abstract work by Vasylyna Vrublevska resembling the Ukrainian flag, prefaces a series exploring how our normal life has been destroyed, Brykalin continues. We felt it was important to have these in the issue as a memory and historical document.

The Road of the Unbreakable issue sold out immediately; it has since been reprinted and distributed much more widely with an increase in worldwide orders. Although it only had a circulation of 44,000 copies, the magazine became a powerful messenger. As Brykalin says: We are one of the very few, if not the only, international brand from Ukraine that people know about. Thus, many readers outside the country turned to us for information because they trusted us.

Vogue Ukraines content reflects that even in the most barbaric circumstances people want to take a break

Vogue has a history of wartime publishing. British Vogue continued to deploy throughout the Blitz, and his physical appearance alone became a symbol of patriotic and stiff stoicism. With advice extending to household activities such as fabric coupon making or how to cook with powdered eggs, his intentions at the time to foster a spirit of hope, compassion and community among his drives were no different from the ambitions of the Ukrainian team today.

Watching the evolution of Vogue Ukraine has also been a study in the flexibility of a brand name. Consult the journals Instagram Feed right now and you’ll find profiles of military leaders alongside photos of the Met Ball, street style and an article about a foundation that saves orphaned babies. It’s a mix of curious but not uncomfortable content, but it does reflect that even in the most barbaric of circumstances people want a break.

The future of Vogue Ukraine is far from assured. The magazine is just as vulnerable to supply disruptions and mortar attacks as any other Ukrainian business. For now, the work continues. People joined Vogue Ukraine not because of their lifestyle, but because they wanted to create something meaningful, says Brykalin. In doing so, they push the Vogue name to its limits.

It also reminds us of a fundamental truth. We spend so much time examining the core values ​​and DNA of fashion that we forget that consumers react quite positively, in general, to things that offer utility, humanity, and hope.

