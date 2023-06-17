Fashion
Jessica Biel relives the fashion era of the year 2000 with grungy retro photos featuring Scarlett Johansson!
The “7th Heaven” alum still isn’t ready to quit the early 2000s
Jessica Biel is forever in its first era.
On Thursday, the 41-year-old accidental love The actress shared some throwback photos taken during what she thinks was her peak in the early 2000s.
The images show a young Biel alongside her friends Scarlett Johansson, Danielle Harris And Kirsten Dunst rocking the then-popular grunge style.
Biel, sporting a voluminous curly hairstyle, wears a brown choker necklace and a black velvet lace cowl neck dress.
The photos also feature Johansson, wearing a floral maxi dress with a cutout at the chest and lace sleeves. The teen version of city of asteroids star has her blonde hair styled into a curly half-up hairstyle.
Also included are Harris and Dunst.
The horror actress poses in a simple black one-piece that she accessorized with a red pearl necklace. Her curls are tossed into a loose bun. During this time the Spider Man The star holds her beaded strappy dress by the hem.
Biel describes her nostalgic love for the style trends of the eras as she captioned the post, Me Y2K fashion forever.”
Although it’s been at least 20 years since the snapshot was taken, Biel isn’t ready to leave the outfit behind.
At season 2 premiere of his series cruel summerBiel opted to wear an all-black, vintage-inspired look consisting of a black fringed dress, an oversized black blazer, a low waistband and a pair of thigh high boots.
We take the year 2000 VERY seriously here,” she wrote on Instagram. “Name a better era, I’ll wait.”
Just before the shows were released, Biel blessed her followers’ Instagram feeds with more photos from the past for fashion inspiration.
“I hear it all outfits are cool again. I love it for me because I was afraid they would be questionable the first time around. More halter tops are coming to a screen near you on June 5th @cruel summer S2, she captioned a carousel featuring her in a few oldie-but-goodie looks.
Her husband, Justin Timberlakewas sold on the sets, playfully commenting, “Teen me just started sweating,” alongside a heart-eyes emoji.
Last month, Biel found itself in a 7th Sky meeting with his former castmate Beverly Mitchell.
“The 90s but now the mom edition!” Mitchell, 42, wrote on Instagram with a photo of Biel, 41, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, 46. “So much fun hanging out as badass moms at @monsterjam Mom points for the win!!! @sarahmgellar @jessicabel I love you forever and ever! Such a fun evening!”
