Princess Charlotte wears braids and a red and white dress at Trooping The Color





Eight-year-old Princess Charlotte appeared with her two siblings at today’s Trooping The Color wearing a red and white dress, along with her trademark hairdo. The eight-year-old looked stunning in a patriotic red and white dress to celebrate the King’s birthday. She looked stunning with her neatly braided hair, and she also wore a simple pair of white pumps to go with her dress. Charlotte’s dress was reminiscent of a sailor’s outfit, as it featured a red bow, a white color with red stripes, and a similar pattern all over. She also had a cute red sash tied around her small waist, with red stripes along the hems of her sleeves. READ MORE: Queen Camilla denouncing Charlotte would be useless, experts say

Plus, the dress was remarkably similar in style to Prince Louis’ outfit from Trooping The Color last year. Charlotte’s red bow was a perfect match for George and Louis’ red ties, all of which could have been used to support their father, Prince William, in his military role. It’s likely that Charlotte’s dress is a bespoke item designed to look like something from the Edwardian era. For shoes, Princess Charlotte wore her Papouelli “Siena” shoes in cream leather.

Their description reads: “The Siena strap shoe has a narrow buckle on the toe. The leather and extremely soft soles make this shoe very suitable for special occasions, such as weddings, first communions and parties. “In metallic silver as well as white and cream leather. Also available in versatile and practical black patent and black velvet as well as navy blue leather. Please note that this shoe runs a little narrow.” The shoes cost between 85 and 89 and look beautiful on Charlotte. The eight-year-old recently wore these shoes to King Charles’ coronation in May. Royal fans loved Princess Charlotte’s outfit. @CambridgeAwe wrote: “The children of Wales are lovely for #TroopingtheColour this morning.

“The boys in matching ties and Princess Charlotte’s beautiful dress!” Another fan, @blissfultobeme, added, “Simply adorable! Love Princess Charlotte’s outfit. It’s so chic.” A Twitter user by the name of Royally Christy said: “Princess Charlotte in an adorable dress with a pretty red bow (Edwardian era perhaps) and the Duchess of Edinburgh with an amazingly beautiful hat in #TroopingtheColour.”

