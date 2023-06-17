Valentino Challenges Masculine Notions by Opening Milan Fashion Week Menswear Previews | Entertainment

MILAN (AP) Screams from adoring fans filled the air as stars like actor Jacob Elordi and Italian singer Elodie arrived for the Valentino show, which opened previews of menswear at Fashion Milan Week Friday.

Milan’s menswear calendar was lacking in mainstays, but the return of Valentinos menswear for this season kicked off the week with great energy. American performer d4vd provided a live soundtrack from center stage, playing music in the colonnaded courtyard of Milan State University.

Students, taking a break from their regular class schedule, gazed out from under the colonnade, as the fashion crowd tried to show off notes on their heads to shield themselves from the beating sun, with many regretting dressing in black.

The show was something of a homecoming for the French Italian brand: the founder of the fashion house Valentino Garavani held his first menswear show in the Italian fashion capital in 1985, and regularly showed clothes for men in Milan until his retirement in 2008.

A few highlights from Friday’s show, mostly menswear previews for upcoming spring and summer:

VALENTINO ENHANCES LOOKS WITH FLORAL DETAILS

Valentino’s Creative Director Pierpaolo Picciolis’ collection for next summer is rooted in couture with a feminine touch, seen in soft colors and flowing shapes. But it was the floral details that lifted the collection.

The suit is the basis of the look, starting with shades of white: jacket, shirt, tie and Bermuda shorts that reveal the thighs. Black shoes, socks and accessories ensured the urban look.

The shorts were sometimes transformed into a skirt. And tailored bottoms, pants or skirts can be paired with a silk shirt, square top or v-neck with contrasting ties that flutter in the welcome breeze.

Floral notes enhance looks, like timeless buttonholes giving life to garments in sequins, appliqués, embroidery and graphic prints that are never the same. From white to black, the color palette explodes into fuchsia and pink, red and royal blue, with hints of gray, always in clean and studied monochromes.

The fashion house announced a donation to the university for scholarships for the next academic year. He also said he was working with a company to recycle, reuse or resell track materials, and was planting trees in Milan’s public gardens near Valentinos’ offices in Milan.

PREPARATION MEETS PORN AT DSQUARED2

Dean and Dan Caten, the Canadian twins behind the DSquared2 label, have unabashedly mixed 1980s teenage innocence with a pornographic twist for their own take on a risky business.

Designers have taken preppy school cues, like argyle knits, sports jerseys and basketball shorts, and glamorized them with crystals, sequins and lace, for him or her.

Summer was signified in ultra-mini skirts and shorts were mini, while t-shirts were cropped and sometimes shredded.

The cast summed up the collections’ risque ambitions: Italian porn star and director Rocco Siffredi flashed photo risers, opening his jeans to show briefs with an X-rated image. Actress and model Julia Fox wore a white dress with a pretty ruffled hem and a large shell necklace. A lobster pin cinched a form-fitting black dress that showed off Spanish model Esther Canadas’ legs and torso.

When you find heat on your menu, you’re at DSquared, Dean Caten said happily after the show.

BRAND PLEINS BILLIONAIRE OFFERS JET LOOKS TO THE MEETING ROOM

People are back and having more fun than before in the post-pandemic world, says German designer Philipp Plein.

From his three-brand group’s perch with 100 stores globally, Plein says the post-pandemic boom showed a slight dip in May and his conclusion: People are spending on travel and enjoying life, rather than on clothes.

Plein is part of a trend that includes a full calendar of events. He hosted an Oscar party at the 2023 Cannes film festival and a slew of invite-only fashion events, confirming that the luxury shopper, on the whole, wants to be wooed with experiences in the flesh.

Billionaire, luxury menswear brand Pleins, unveiled its latest collection during Milan Fashion Week, with new releases including a 24-hour jersey suit, taking the well-traveled man out of a night flight with fresh air and ready for meetings in a soft double-sided silhouette. Plein also included two denim looks, continuing a familiar comfort trend.

They’re not treated, washed or destroyed, Plein said, adding that its super-luxury consumer isn’t super adventurous, looking for classic looks with a new twist.