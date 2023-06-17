Hailey Bieber celebrates 1 year of Rhode in a plunging mini dress





Major congratulations are in order for Hailey Bieber, who recently celebrated the first anniversary of her skincare line Rhodes (aka the brand that brought us the iconic Peptide Lip Care in all those delicious flavors). The model threw a party in New York with some of her closest friends and colleagues to celebrate the big event, and you already know she showed up dressed for the occasion. Hailey stunned in a custom Vivienne Westwood Couture light pink mini dress, fully bedazzled with matching pink Swarovski crystals. The fabric of the dress drapes loosely along Hailey’s left side, with a strapless neckline plunging down to a pretty bow at the chest. Hailey accessorized with an equally shimmering Tiffany Victoria diamond necklace, Tiffany & Co. mixed cluster earrings and two platinum rings to up the bling factor of her already crystal-covered ensemble. Hailey carried a shimmering silver bag, wore a pair of barely there nude heels and sported a bright red manicure. Gotham//Getty Images Justin showed his support for Hailey’s business accomplishments in the sweetest way, revealed via the IG story. Hailey posted a photo of a huge bouquet of cream and white flowers with a sweet note that read, “Happy 1 year from Rhode to my beautiful wife. I’m so proud of you. I love you, Justin.” We’re not crying, it’s you! (Okay, we also cry a little). Hailey Bieber on Instagram Hailey has already spoken to Seduce on how she differentiated herself from other celebrity business ventures, sharing, “I think as a team we go into it knowing that people are tired of seeing brand after brand after brand of different people and faces and celebrities.” With this information in mind, Hailey explained that she tested dozens of products so that she could get a hands-on look at the products to deliver the most “tried and true” items, sharing that she aspires to create “strongly affordable formulated products” for his brand that people “keep coming back to”. Mission accomplished, Hailey, we’re going to stock up on slices of watermelon Lip treatment with peptides 4 Ever. Now shop dupes for Hailey’s glittering party number below. Shop Hailey Bieber’s sparkly mini dress Cider sheer sequined ruffled tube dress Miss Circle Sabrina Blush Mesh Satin Corset Dress Now 47% off Pale pink prom dress Leeskoot Now 17% off Floerns Sequin Sleeveless Bodycon Mini Dress Susana Monaco Sequin Tube Dress in Pink PrettyGuide Sequin Cocktail Dress V Neck Sequin Dress Now 38% off Hannah is the associate fashion and e-commerce editor at Seventeen and covers all things style, shopping and money. Seventeen taught her how to dress when she was younger, and she now spends her working hours passing on her craftsmanship.

