



dads can be in fashion. Incredulity? Yes, dads can be fashionable! At least some of the time. Even as you age. And no longer stuck in their habits. When implored, especially by their clothing-conscious daughters, to put away their shapeless footsteps and embarrassing ratty t-shirts they drag around 24/7, especially after the COVID-19 apocalypse. 19, they can often surprise you with a really good-natured look now and then. And then there are the fathers who don’t need to be cajoled and who dress all the time, every day, even on Sundays, who wake up every morning in their bed not a bit crooked (some dads, they say, go to sleep with combs on their nightstands). As Father’s Day approaches, let us introduce you to the Cool Dude Daddy League. CDDL members are the original fashion gods with a sense of old-world charm, whose every urban outfit should rack up 100,000 likes, if only Instagram wasn’t so damn ageist and such a bastion of philology. These gentlemen are proud fathers, but also icons who can lick just about anyone in the style department with their clothing choices and wardrobe tips. IMAGE: First up on our list of suave dressers had to be this matinee idol with his fierce twirling mustache and patriarchal chops.

When you are the Ulagnayagan (universal hero), your clothes should reflect that and Kamal Haasan always does it at T and here as a whole self-proclaimed “Khadiyin Selvan meets Ponniyin Selvan”!

The Film Nammavars also own a clothing brand, KH House of Khaddar, which focuses on “improving the country’s hand weavers”.

Photo: Courtesy of Kamal Haasan/Instagram PICTURE: Jhakaas! ‘The color of the day is RED’ for the Laadla of Bolly Town, Anil Kapoor.

The father of three has a penchant for monochromatic suits. And why not when he looks so studious at 66.

He has some great accessories that he wears perpetually – his enthusiasm, unwavering energy and beloved smile that made Madhuri Dixit’s heart flutter. dhak dhak In Beta.

Photo: Courtesy of Anil Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: His son and chocolatier Dulquer Salmaan is the reigning idol of Malayalam cinema, but MammoottyThe charisma of will never fade.

The list of what he wears impeccably is looooong:

Dapper suit? 9/10.

Gym outfit? 8/10.

Kurta and pajamas? 10/10

Casual denim t-shirt? 10/10.

Nadan Mundu And rule White shirt? 10/20.

‘The Devil’, who turns 72 in September, has a immediately class closet act which is basically him, off and on screen.

Photography: Courtesy Mammootty/Instagram IMAGE: Bon appetit and happy sewing: one of the reasons Sanjeev KapoorThe food of looks so good, it’s because the man who prepares it is just as smart.

Or did you not know that all the best chefs in the world are dudes and/or dress smart, mesmerizing you the way they do in a manly way, free-flowing testosterone, whipping, chopping and braising.

It is no different with Mr. Khana Khazana.

If Sanjeev doesn’t surprise you with that smile, impress yourself with his skills in the razorsit will seduce you with its style.

He knows how to color coordinate, isn’t always on-brand but rarely lets clothes dictate the outcome.

Photo: Courtesy of Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Men, take notes from the Master Blaster on a fun, functional doll that’s also fatfatiya as was his game.

Sachin Tendulkar has a collection of funky shirts and when given the chance would love to pair up with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara for a fashion hat trick.

Photography: Courtesy of Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

