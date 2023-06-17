The Blackening Sends Horror Tropes In Shameless Black Fashion

Comment this story Comment

Blackening begins like many horror films that have come before it: a group of friends travel to a remote cabin for a restful weekend only to discover that a nefarious force (sometimes supernatural, sometimes not) is out to kill them . Only in this story everyone in the friend group is black, the occasion is Juneteenth and the subtext, of course, is the idea that black people rarely do well in horror movies .

This notion has already been fodder or comedic endeavors such as the Scary Movie franchise, and it helped fuel the suspense (before it was entirely subverted) in Jordan Peeles Get Out. The inherent risk hanging over black characters in the horror genre is the driving force behind The Blackening, as captured in a front-row, delivered by co-writer Dewayne Perkins, who also stars in the film: Really, b— -? , he says to Lisa (Antoinette Robertson). A cabin in the woods?

The film is based on a 2018 skit that Perkins conceived as part of Chicago-based comedy troupe 3Peat. In 3Peat presents: blackening, a group of friends are forced to decide who among them is blackest after a killer on the loose is baffled by the fact that they are all black. (The Blackening opens Friday with an apt tagline: We can’t all die first.)

Friends make desperate claims as they try to avoid a horrific fate: A female cop watches daily Gilmore Girls, a beloved series that featured so few black people that someone dedicated a Tumblr to tagging them . Another member of the group admits that he prefers the light-skinned Aunt Viv in The Fresh Prince. A series of confessions endangering the black card ensue.

After the skit went viral, Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip) approached Perkins about turning the skit into a feature film. The two wrote the screenplay, and Tim Story, veteran director of Barbershop and the Ride Along franchise, helmed the horror-comedy.

Blackout is the latest in a series of noir horror films to follow Peeles’ Oscar-nominated debut, which upped the ante when it comes to discourse on horror and race. Few films, with the possible exception of Peele’s follow-ups (Us, 2019, and last year’s No), have come close to the social commentary that made Get Out a cultural phenomenon. The Blackening also has elements of social commentary and satire, but it’s mostly very funny.

Writing the jokes came naturally because Oliver and Perkins stuck to what made them laugh. We were just trying to make a movie that was fun and had a good time for us and our peers, Perkins said in a phone interview, noting that was the essence of the original sketch. It was very easy to continue on that premise because it was basically the only thing we had at the start, so it was sort of our guide.

A welcome challenge for the co-writers fleshed out the sketch’s mostly unnamed characters. Lisa Robertsons is a lawyer whose weekend with her college friends coincides with a surreptitious reunion with her former boyfriend Nnamdi (Sinqua Walls) much to the chagrin of her best friend Dewayne (Perkins).

Allison (Empires Grace Byers) is the required biracial person of the group and, as such, subject to taunts over how she looks like the giant zebra painting that greets the group as they enter the cabin. Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America) is the resident nerd with a secret or two. Melvin Gregg (High Flying Bird), comedian X Mayo (The Farewell) and Yvonne Orji (of Insecure fame) complete the cast of a band of resolutely millennial characters.

We recognized that each character somehow represented their own archetype within Blackness, and we really wanted to give space to each of their journeys, Perkins said. Although audience members are quick to think they have each character grounded, Perkins said, it was our job to continually subvert expectations so that we could then force audiences to expand the way they think about those particular people. .

The film honors its sources by making room for improvisation among the actors. Walls said in a recent Zoom interview that the director was very open to letting the actors perform organically. Perkins also lent a lot of creative freedom to his co-stars, who filming during the pandemic were collectively isolated in a way that spoke to their characters’ situations or, as Walls put it, naturally brought together a community.

One scene particularly ripe for improvisation is built around a game called The Blackening that the friends find while carefully exploring the shack. In a recent interview in Washington, Robertson said each cast member reflected on how people teased us about growing up black.

Ultimately, the scene captures just how diverse the black diaspora can be. When you see everyone throwing around different suggestions and having different ideas, you realize we have different ethnic backgrounds. We grew up in different environments. We have different thought processes, Robertson said. It was just nice that we could show the many facets of darkness without it having to be stereotyped, even though there are some instances where we lean into stereotypes.

One of Perkins’ favorite jokes in the film takes place during this scene. A quiz question asks, what does the NAACP mean? The first answer given? Negroes at Applebees Cooking Pasta.

I laugh every time, Perkins said. It’s very silly. I really appreciate a silly joke, and every time I watch it, it always gets a response.

There are a few jokes, including a spicy one at the end, that might have happy moviegoers wondering how the couple got them past studio executives. Tracy and I experimented with different ways the Hollywood system can somehow water down your art, Perkins said. We thought, okay, at some point, someone is going to say, this is a little too dark, and then it never happened, Perkins said.

We were very intentional with the choices we made, why didn’t we explain things, Perkins added. Thank goodness we had a team that understood our point of view and how we wanted to display it authentically.

It’s its own kind of triumph. Perkins said he hopes the movies’ journey to the big screen inspires people to realize the power of creating their own stuff. You never know what it might fall on. I didn’t know that writing a sketch one day would end up making me a screenwriter and a movie star.

In the run-up to the films’ release, the cast was asked if they were likely to appeal to a wider audience, a question that is rarely asked when the cast is predominantly white. Robertson says the film can be universally enjoyed, especially considering that black culture tends to influence all avenues of entertainment.

I appreciate that it is not watered down for the public. It’s a very fun light comedy, but we’re starting to have conversations about race, Robertson said, noting that for black people, it comes into play in every aspect of our lives.

The fact that The Blackening aired before Juneteenth, which marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas and other areas still under Confederate control learned they were free about 2 years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the proclamation of emancipation is the icing on the red. velvet cake. Observed on June 19, Juneteenth has long been celebrated in Texas and other Southern states, but it did not become a national holiday until President Biden signed it into law in 2021.

Walls, a Louisiana native, has celebrated the holiday with his family for years and said he’s grateful it’s a national holiday now and something is getting even more visible, including in movies. Hopefully this is the catalyst for so many more opening weekends during the June 19 holiday, he said. I’m glad it’s part of that genesis. I hope it continues to progress with so many other great films and blockbusters, just like the 4th of July has become a weekend you have to get for the studios.

The cast have been involved in several screenings including, most recently, a party screening at the darkest venue around: Harlems Apollo Theater. While the laughter drowned out some of the movies’ funniest riffs, the screenings inspired the discourse around The Blackening and the themes it weaves together.

The slogan We Can’t All Die First is literal, but it also speaks to the resilience of Blackness, Perkins said. Being forced to be resilient and having that resilience is why we’re good at surviving to see that pass and people take that away, that’s something I’m very happy about.

