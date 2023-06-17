Fendi’s SS24 menswear collection is all about Fendi SS24





Fendi’s Spring-Summer 2024 men’s collection is workwear. Like, real workwear, inspired by the hard-working artisans at Fendi’s new factory in Tuscany who joined Creative Director Silvia Venturini Fendi for a final hello at the end of the parade. It’s a clever notion that ties into both Venturini Fendi’s inclination for fancy and functional clothing. wonderful partnership with the age-old shoemakers of Moonstar? while emphasizing the authentic Made in Italy of Fendi. Italian luxury brands take great pride in continuing to manufacture their products in the country, and rightly so. Fendi SS24 is literally an inside look at the process. As always, Fendi’s menswear is, in a word, excellent. Silhouettes are well-defined with clean lines and a multitude of accessible garments, oscillating between elegant timeless Italian cuts, trapeze coats and high-waisted trousers and riffs on classic blue collars: a jumpsuit here, a pair of double canvas – knee-length shorts there. I don’t think Fendi gets enough credit for their great menswear, to tell you the truth. Far from logomania, Silvia Venturini Fendi’s clothes are always cool. It’s portable, yes, but also accentuated with exciting crafting and unusual tricks. One season it’s cheekily cropped blazers and another it’s winking references to the overall theme. Because Fendi SS24 is an ode to the workshop of the almost century-old luxury brand, Venturini Fendi offers clothes fastened with a tape measure instead of belts, coats dotted with tailor’s marks and monogrammed trunks printed with the tools of a craftsman. In a way, Fendi SS24 is itself about making Fendi SS24. The clothes are visual reminders of the people who made them, a reminder that this stuff bears the imprint of artisans. That being said, I have to give a shout out to two particularly nifty pieces of Fendi SS24: the Fendi coffee mugs, with stand, what better way to start your day at the Fendi factory? and some awesome hooves reminiscent of those aforementioned Moonstars. Further proof that Fendi’s men’s clothing is high-end items that deserve special attention, at least to recognize the efforts of workers. Shop our favorite products

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/fendi-spring-summer-2024-menswear/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos