Milan Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2024: Valentino at Gucci





The menswear season continues through Milan Fashion Week S/S 2024 as the Italian city hosts an eclectic mix of shows, presentations and openings. Among them is a show dedicated to menswear by Valentino, which opens the week on the afternoon of June 16. Entitled ‘The Narratives’ show and held at the Università degli Studi di Milano Statale, it sees the house turn away from recent mixed shows staged in Paris – a tribute, says creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, to house founder Valentino Garavani, who showed his first men’s collection in 1985 in Milan. Elsewhere in the city, Ralph Lauren Purple Label will return to the Milan Fashion Week calendar, while British labels JW Anderson and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy continue to choose the city to showcase their latest collections. The week is rounded off with the usual array of high profile Italian houses, looking to define the menswear season ahead – including Prada, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani, Giorgio Armani, Tod’s, Missoni and Zegna, which will close the week on the afternoon of June 19 Here, in our ongoing roundup, the best of Milan Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2024, in real time. Best of Milan Menswear Fashion Week S/S 2024 Gucci (Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci) Gucci’s latest menswear collection – which will be the last created by the in-house design team before the debut of new creative director Sabato De Sarno – has turned to the house’s iconography for an exercise in adaptation , deconstruction and reconstruction. Namely, the house’s signature “Horsebit” loafer, introduced by Aldo Gucci in 1953 and featuring a miniature metal clip like those found on a horse’s bridle. It has since become one of the house’s most recognizable emblems, appearing on clothing, handbags and shoes. as such, a special event coinciding with the menswear collection saw Milan-based curator and creative director Alessio Ascari bring together several artists at Spazio Maiocchi to reinterpret the style. These included photographer Charlie Engman, multimedia artist Harry Nuriev and designer Gyuhan Lee, each creating vibrant ‘rooms’ in a surreal country club playfully titled ‘Gucci Horsebeat Society’ (the exhibition will be open to the public from June 17 to 18, 2023). The collection itself shimmered on space screens, featuring what the house called its take on a “classic menswear wardrobe” featuring loose, baggy fits, oversized embroidered denim, and sportier cropped sets with Gucci emblems – from the horsebit (here digitally printed on an oversized shirt) to the house’s signature GG buckle. Valentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Valentino) The invite for the Valentino show was a special copy of Hanya Yanagihara’s 2015 novel A little lifea sprawling exploration of male friendship in New York. Marking the Roman house’s return to the menswear program – recent seasons have seen the house showcase mixed offerings – and also in Milan, where Valentino Garavani staged the first Valentino menswear show in 1985, the novel proved a fitting counterpoint to a collection which creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli said was an attempt to “redefine the identity of men, to re-examine the meaning of masculinity”. Held in the courtyard of Milan’s Università Statale di Milano with a live soundtrack from New York musician D4vd, the poetic offering combined sartorial elegance – much of the collection focused on couture, slightly oversized or elongated – with romantic flourishes, from blooming floral prints to quotes from Yanagihara’s novel printed on bags and shirts (“we are so old, we have become young again”, was one such slogan). Piccioli also noted a sense of fragility in the collection, referencing the Japanese concept of “kintsugi” (“golden seams”) which denotes the power of imperfection and repair. “A strength is found in fragility, a power in gentleness, a perfection in imperfection,” he said via the collection notes, equating it with his desire to reconsider “the lives of men, the life of their clothes, the reality of masculinity now”. ‘.

