Clean Boston New Arrivals for Summer – 50 AINS NOT OLD

I’ve been waiting for the hot summer weather to finally arrive, and it’s HERE!!! I love sitting on my porch, going to the pool and going to the lake. Shopping is always on my agenda, and the summer Boston Proper novelties I’m styling today are perfect for all my fun activities.

What’s new at Boston Proper for the summer

This cute outfit is perfect for summer. Denim skirts are on the rise, and this one is so perfect. First of all, it’s a skort, and you know I love skorts. I love the length of this skort, and since it’s a pull-on style, it’s also comfy. Size 10 fits me perfectly. I’ll put this link below if you want to see the latest skorts I’ve created.

I style this blouson top with any outfit. A blouson style top is one of my favorites because it hides a muffin top. I also ordered the black version, and I’m going to be wearing these tops a lot this summer as I’ve put on a few pounds.

A scarf adds so much to an outfit. It’s a fun and vibrant print, and I think it adds a lot of visual interest to this basic outfit.

I used to own a pair of yellow sneakers and wore them all the time. They looked pretty ragged so I looked for a new pair. These wedge sandals are nearly identical, and they’re comfy too. They will be on the blog a lot this summer; you’ll be surprised how often you can wear yellow shoes.

Isn’t that a gorgeous outfit for a lunch date? I was impressed with the Boston Proper new arrivals for the summer that I ordered. The quality and fabrics are excellent, and the styles are beautiful. Boston Proper is not a retailer I always like their styles. Some of the looks are my style, but the items I got from them are still awesome. I will keep them on my radar and try to order more in the future.

This is the black version of the Blouson top I mentioned earlier. The material will be ideal for traveling as it does not wrinkle.

I LOVE this skirt!!! The material is great, but the beautiful print is why I love it so much. I styled it with the black top, but it looks just as good with the ivory. The denim jacket from the next look would look fabulous with this outfit, so be sure to check it out.

Here’s another gorgeous look from Boston Proper’s new arrivals for the summer. It’s a great elevated casual outfit, and it manages to look simple and dressy at the same time.

I like to find feminine in unexpected places. This denim jacket has slightly puffed sleeves that give it a feminine look. I styled a jacket with puff sleeves earlier, but this one is at a much better price. I wear a medium that suits me very well.

These shorts are perfect for traveling as they are comfortable and wrinkle free. The shorts also look dressy, so you can wear them for some events, but they look great with the denim jacket. I wear a medium but will try a small as they feel a little baggy on me.

