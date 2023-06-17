Watch Bruce Dickinson try to dress an unimpressed Steve Harris as Iron Maiden performs Alexander The Great live on stage

Anyone who was lucky enough to attend an Iron Maiden show during the Bruce Dickinson era knows that the mischievous singer loves any opportunity to a) dress up and b) get a little silly. Currently, the metal legends are leading the way across Europe with their epic Future Past tour, delivering dazzling production and the chance for Maiden fans to indulge in both the critically acclaimed hits of 2021 senjutsu and some rare cuts from the 1986 favorite somewhere in time.
One of these rare cuts is the fan-favorite anthem Alexander The Greatperformed live for the very first time on this tour, and it was during this song at a concert in Prague earlier this month that Dickinson’s penchant for antics resulted in a fun exchange with his partner in crime and Maiden bassist/band leader Steve Harris.
During the long, swinging instrumental mid-section of the song, Dickinson was clearly thrilled to find that an enthusiastic fan in the crowd had thrown a costume helmet onto the stage, perhaps a little overexcited by all the old militaristic themes. In images since posted to social media, the singer can be seen proudly wearing the item as he struts around on stage – before a cheeky idea seems to cross his mind.
Crawling behind Steve Harris, who is clearly busy roaring through his bass lines and not in the mood to play, Dickinson plants the headphones on him, laughing out loud as Harris ducks, rips the headphones off and throws them back onto the stage. , picking up where he left off barely missing a beat.
A resigned Dickinson then turns to the crowd and begins making hilariously funny faces at the fans in front of him. We imagine he won’t try that one again.
Watch the deliciously silly moment below. Maiden’s Future Past Tour continues this summer.
Iron Maiden Future Past Tour Dates Europe 2023
May 30: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
May 31: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
June 03: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland
June 04: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland
June 07: Bergen Koengen, Norway
June 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
June 11: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany
June 13: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
June 14: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France
June 19: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
June 21: Hannover Zag Arena, Germany
June 24: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland
June 26: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
June 28: Leeds, First Direct Arena, UK
June 30: Manchester AO Arena, UK
July 3: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
July 04: Birmingham Utility Arena
July 7: O2 Arena London, UK
July 8: O2 Arena London, UK
July 11: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland
July 13: Antwerp Sports Palace, Belgium
July 15: Milan, Return of the Gods Festival, Italy
July 18: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain
July 20: Enrique Roca Stadium, Murcia, Spain
July 22: Bizkaia Arena Bec! Bilbao, Spain
July 25 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
July 26 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
July 29: Frankfurt, Festhalle, Germany
July 31: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
August 01: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
August 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany