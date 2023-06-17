Bad boy of fashion creates unique clothes

COURTESY PHOTO

Designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, this jacket is worth $300.

That may be because New York’s MET Museum at Fifth Ave Gallery 899 is currently showing Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty from May 5 to July 16, 2023, but fashion values ​​are at the forefront.

I was asked the value of another designer piece, this one by Jean Paul Gaultier. Last week I was asked to review a Dolce and Gabbana dress.

It is a Gaultier jacket, which is a fancy men’s tuxedo coat in the front, and a shiny silk waistcoat that stops at the waist in the back. This jacket sums up some key elements of the Gaultier style: non-sexist, but fetishistic and obsessed with images of gender power. This is a severely cut men’s jacket for women.

We remember Mr. Gaultier’s conical pointy bras (under men’s jackets / and men’s skirts and corsets), and his humor (classic formal wear in the front, party in the back) an inch nose to everything classic. He named his signature fragrance, in a bottle that depicts a naked female torso in one of his corsets, Classique (created in 1993). It was anything but classic.

Beginning to design in 1976, he became known as fashion’s bad boy, perhaps because he was not trained in design, art or fashion. He drew his design ideas from many sources, all scandalous at the time. He dressed his models in other styles but used ordinary women, selecting his models from his friends, his staff, using women over 60, women of color in the 70s, plus size women, women spotted on the day of a fashion show. which drew him into the street.

He loved every type of female body, but admired the erotic power of the 1940s hourglass shape. He still draws today and for PRIDE 2023 he made a version of his Classique and Le Male fragrances in bottles chrome. (Both genders represent that gender’s bare torso), each wearing a t-shirt that reads: Get used to it. This celebrates the LGBTQIA community, as its website explains.

Speaking of her most iconic designs (the corset and the pointed conical bra), what were her major influences?

Both parodying and capitalizing on the definition of sexy, it redefines provocative clothing. He used sex to sell, but he designed for women who loved his clothes for his celebration of the power of sex (Madonna). A good example of this is her corsets displayed on the outside of the garment.

Her grandmother Marie had a beauty salon in the suburbs of Paris in the 1930s-40s and was a great admirer of women’s flounces and corsets, and Jean Paul was very fond of her. He also loved the Folies Bergre. He is quoted as saying: As long as your mind is strong, you can show off your body! and indeed, he respected confident, powerful, and unconventional women. He said, When the breasts pierce the jacket, it’s Power and Femininity combined.

I watched a number of his shows on YouTube in the 1980s and 1990s. They are prescient in that they contain various influences and bodies: Gaelic, African, classic French, burlesque and showgirl styles, as well as male fetishists by Greta Garbo: women dressed in black with beautiful female forms wearing men’s suits and hats.

I had the opportunity in New York 20 years ago to see a burlesque show performed by the beautiful Dita Von Teese with costumes by Mr. Gaultier. She wore a conical bra beautifully (her boyfriend Marilyn Manson sat in front of the round stage), and I saw Donna Summers perform in Mr. Gaultiers’ biker jacket with her tutu a long time ago.

I love Mr. Gaultiers’ macho chic style, and I also love his corset fetish.

He said: The corset is not an object of submission but a powerful manifesto of ultra femininity.

His style remains young. I noticed at the May 2023 MET gala, Mr. Gaultier dressed a celebrity in a bespoke gown created by one of his proteges, a young designer he picked to redefine his craft for 2023.

Mr. Gaultier has also broken the mold in the people he has dressed: stage and screen couture for Madonna, Mylène Farmer and Kylie Minogue, and costumes for films by Pedro Almodvar, Luc Besson and Jean Pierre Jennet. Today, he designs for Dua Lipa, Christine and the Queens, Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian and Rosalia.

In short, 1970s-1990s fashion is trending in the market as great designers are now celebrated as artists. Mr. Gaultiers’ jacket is worth $300.

Dr. Elizabeth Stewarts’ Ask the Gold Digger column appears Saturday in the News-Press.

