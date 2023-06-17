Senate Dress Code: Is it getting more casual?

As the hazy summer heat grips Capitol Hill, so does the season for senators wearing pleated cotton fabrics. Seersucker outfits are back, carrying on a senatorial tradition that Mississippi Senator Trent Lott started in 1996.

Expect to see striped New Orleans-inspired suits on lawmakers in abundance in June, which was recently claimed National Seersucker Monthwith every Thursday through August as Thursday Seersucker.

As a general rule, the Senate dress code requires senators to wear business attire, i.e. a suit with a jacket and tie for Men and a dress or a skirt for womenbut legislators have repeatedly strayed from the norm.

Take, for example, Sen. Tim Scott, RS.C., the 2024 GOP presidential candidate, who is known for wearing colorful socks and participating in sock fights.

It’s just my way of taking the mundane and making it at least a little more interesting. I think I wear blue, charcoal gray and black, so anything that gives color to my uniform, so to speak, is awesome, Scott said NPR in 2015.

I spoke with Officer Goodman a few days ago. I thanked him for his cool head in the midst of incredible pressure! We also laughed at our sock fights. Watch this old video of us. He’s a national hero and he’s got the flyiest set of socks in the United States Capitol Police! pic.twitter.com/OwQSJv5PAm — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 14, 2021

Or consider the viral images of Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wearing different brands of sneakers as they meet President Joe Biden in the Oval Office in March 2023, as the New York Times reported.

Although Biden has classic Oxfords, some of the other lawmakers have chosen a different path.

This afternoon, President Biden hosted Chief Schumer, Chief McConnell, President McCarthy and Chief Jeffries in the Oval Office for a productive and direct meeting on the need to ensure that America does not default. on its debt for the first time in our history, and on a budget pic.twitter.com/On2CFTm92H — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 16, 2023

In March, political commentator Saagar Enjeti criticized the wearing of sneakers in the Oval Office after seeing a photo of actors Ted Lasso visiting Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House.

Call me old fashioned but no man should set foot in the Oval Office without dress shoes and especially no sneakers, he posted on Twitter. He also lamented the lack of links.

In fact, a sneaker culture is brewing on Capitol Hill. A bipartisan group of lawmakers launched the Congressional Sneaker Caucus in April, led by Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., and Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore.

It’s a bridge to people my age growing up in the 1990s and also a way to connect with young people, said Moskowitz, who has been seen wearing Nike Jordans around Capitol Hill and has nearly 150 pairs. in his collection, according to Call. It’s a great bipartisan way to talk to people.

Meanwhile, Chavez-DeRemer has often been spotted wearing Nike or Adidas sneakers but isn’t much of a collector.

Even Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Arizona, was seen wearing formal-looking sneakers when the Senate voted on the debt ceiling on July 1. She paired the shoes with an embroidered sleeveless dress with a cutout at the back.

In the past, the dress code for women in Congress included not showing shoulders or arms in the building. As The New York Times reported, this rule was changed in the House in 2017, while the Senate changed it when Sinema was elected to the upper house in 2018.

Sinema is known for her eccentric style, combining brightly colored outfits, patterns and sometimes even wigs. In 2021, while presiding over the Senate, Sinema wore her red glasses with a pink shirt that said Dangerous Creature.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, approached her and said, You’re breaking the internet. His answer ? GOOD.

She said policy last year that the headlines about her clothing choices in the Senate were highly inappropriate.

I wear what I want because I like it. It’s not news, and it’s nobody’s business. It doesn’t matter whether (the coverage) is positive or negative. It also implies that, in one way or another, women dress for someone else.

While socks, shoes and bright colors can be a great way to show off your personality, there are others, like Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Who we embrace you a more casual style.

Before Fetterman, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, vote in 2021 in his sportswear. His justification was that he was in the middle of a basketball game.

But Fetterman, a Democrat, has made his hoodie, basketball shorts and sneakers part of his personality, according to the Deseret News.

The Senate floor has a mandatory dress code, but Fetterman has a workaround: He votes from the door or side entrance.

Whether people believe that Fetterman’s look makes him more appealing to the everyday man or that he disrespects the office he holds, it’s clear that casual dress has evolved into a part of American culture at large.

As Atlantic reported, before the 1950s, Americans wore starched collars, overcoats, and hats to work, to the airport, and even to the movies. The three-piece suit culture has disappeared from most places except the office and the church, but now even that has changed.

The 2017 article noted two high-stakes conference rooms and political settings, the former being contested by the Silicon Valley tech brethren.

Where the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs wore a turtleneck, which he called his uniformFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg rocked a gray t-shirt and hoodie.

Zuckerberg had an explanation, as he said GQ magazine in 2016: I really want to clear up my life so that I have to make as few decisions as possible about anything except how to best serve the community (Facebooks).

While highly accomplished tech bosses have ditched formal attire for efficiency, political leaders are using casual style to connect with the masses.

Besides Fetterman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyys’ signature look does not include a suit but tactical t-shirts, sweatshirts and pants, almost always in the military green hue, like The Washington Post reported.

Whether he’s meeting Biden or addressing NATO, the actor-turned-president keeps his look consistent.

Back on Capitol Hill, June might invite many to step out in their seersucker suits, but expect political leaders to continue to push the boundaries of the written and unwritten dress code even further, pairing sneakers and colorful socks to their outfits and in some cases. , even a hoodie.