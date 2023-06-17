Bling-friendly Dolce & Gabbana presents understated luxury at Milan Fashion Week menswear shows





MILAN (AP) Menswear is looking for a post-pandemic footing during Milan Fashion Week, landing somewhere between resort, adventurer and couture.

Dolce & Gabbana offered understated luxury like only the designer duo can, reinventing masculine silhouettes with feminine details. MSGM, for its part, offered the adventure with an all-terrain collection inspired by African travels.

On the tailoring side, Ralph Lauren showcased its high-end Purple line at its patrician villa in Milan, focusing on Italian-made details for everyday luxury, including polished shoes, melange jackets unconstructed cotton and linen and Fair Isle chunky knits. Margherita Maccapani Missoni chose the menswear runways to unveil her new brand, using her paternal surname Maccapani instead of her mother Angela’s more familiar Missoni. Her women’s-focused brand Maccapani offers easy-to-wear, form-fitting garments meant to accompany women throughout their day, a twist on knitwear that has made the family-run brand Missoni a household name. A few highlights from Saturday’s shows during the second day of mainly male previews for Spring/Summer 2024. DOLCE & GABBANA FEMININES MEN’S CLOTHING Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have feminized masculine silhouettes this season, with couture tricks that have long been deployed for women. The expansive collection of nearly 80 looks was a departure for the all-season designer duo, a play on understated luxury. There were no prints, no color and no bling. Instead, the focus has been on form and materials, with a neutral color palette of black, white, camel and ivory. The taffeta was gathered around the waist, creating a cummerbund effect but reminiscent of provocative gathered dress duets. Cottony tunics featured deep Vs baring the chest and long, trailing sleeves. A sheer organza top and pants were beautifully decorated with floral appliques on the cuffs. Organza inserts give a fleeting touch to trousers. Wide satin pants were paired with a form-fitting faux turtleneck, a look that would suit women as well. A series of oversized jackets encapsulate the tailoring, with hourglass waists on long coats, gathered details on oversized puffer jackets, deconstructed coats with sheer panels and plush vests. Ankle boots and zip-back shoes gave a futuristic touch to looks, especially worn with long johns or ribbed briefs. Dolce & Gabbana filled the front row with celebrities such as Machine Gun Kelly, Italian Blanco, South Korean Doyoung and Australian Luke Hemmings, each drawing cries of adoration from fans as they arrived. MSGM MATURES MSGM, at 13, is growing up. Creative director and founder of the fashion house Massimo Giorgetti said behind the scenes that the collection was inspired by a recent trip to Tanzania, specifically the hours just before sunrise, which he likened to when you achieve a desire to grow, but stay young in mind. . Models, including older men, first emerged through the mist into a ridged cavern beneath Milan’s main train tracks, as if from a cave at an African dawn. They were accompanied by rhythmic electronic music. Giorgetti’s iPhone holiday images became prints and patterns: ombré sunsets on T-shirts and sweaters, frayed cotton reminiscent of zebra prints but in monochromatic tops or suits, ridged eco-leathers imitating geological formations on overcoats. The silhouettes have grown, with barely a sweatshirt. For MSGM’s maturing audience, there were oversized suits in jacquard earth tones, purple wisteria, or celestial blouses with big-pocketed cargo pants. Canvas protective hats that snap around the neck, creating a collar, when not in use. Soft high-top hiking boots, loafers and loafers complete the looks, with polished stone or raw amethyst jewelry.

