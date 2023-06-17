Casual menswear, a trend for both sexes labeled “boyish”.





Maria Munoz Rivera Madrid, June 17. Some call it boyish and others call it boyish, but both terms describe a masculine, laid-back, breathable aesthetic that brings the ’70s back to the catwalks, to the streets and, above all, straight. women’s closet. Do not confuse tomboy with tomboy, but with a purely masculine style, Manuel Garcia Madrid, director of the company of the same name, the national benchmark for modern tailoring and a regular at fashion weeks, told EFE. Yellow aviator-style glasses, wide-shouldered suits with fluid patterns, multicolored scarves around the neck, or even a feverish desire for shoes and moccasins associated with white socks are some of the characteristics that reflect the trend driven by Tom Ford and Proenza Schouler , as well as the ERL. , Balenciaga or Fendi, among others. Models such as Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner eschewed tight, tailored cuts for lightweight, baggy garments that looked extremely masculine, recreating Julia Roberts’ iconic poses in baggy men’s suits with white socks and loafers dark. Garcia Madrid admits to receiving “requests from customers who are looking for suits with a more masculine look, without shapes or clear construction”, he notes. While he explains that the trend is still difficult for the Spanish public, he admits he is getting more and more requests “for bell bottoms or something wider and wider cuffs”. This style pattern is also demonstrated by content creators recreating the Gucci aesthetic and by Tom Ford, led by American designer Ford through 2021 and second just two months ago. who has made these style characteristics a hallmark of his creations. Only two days have passed since the opening of the Pitti Uomo fashion week in Florence, where menswear trends will be presented until June 20. There is a common denominator between his assistants of both sexes, this aesthetic that also saves things like ties. ERL, led by Eli Russell Linnetz, introduced colorful wide lapel shirts in this context. Meanwhile, in New York’s off-season collections, names like Gabriela Hurst, Proenza Schuler and Brandon Maxwell opted for baggy women’s suits with white tank tops. Among the accessories, which are less in the masculine universe, stand out, in addition to the trellis fasteners and the bright colors, sunglasses that bring a retro seventies style, in the shape of aviators and in lighter colors and tortoiseshell of turtle. This summer, we’re back to the ’70s with bohemian-inspired sunglasses, looking for large frames, square shapes and warm colors that help convey this popular decade, says Vania Marquez, Head of Style and Product at Sunglass Hut Iberia, a company that accepts magnification of this type of detail. As far as shoes are concerned, shoes with a masculine cut combined with white socks take center stage, and proof of this is the latest bets from the iconic firm Doctor Martens, which stand out for their waxed boots, which now complete this trend betting on footwear, for which it also presents an extensive Spanish Camper catalog. This unisex model with the Junction model with interchangeable color toe is part of a trend that companies like Miu Miu or Valentino continue to bet on the catwalks after several seasons. EFE mmu/met/crf 1011921 (Photo)

