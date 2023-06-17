Fashion
Eco-Fashion: these startups recycle waste into bags and clothes
Together, we can celebrate innovation and embrace eco-fashion as a powerful solution for a more sustainable future.
Waste has become an alarming problem in our society today, with millions of tons of materials left behind accumulate in overcrowded landfills every year. Among the culprits, the fashion industry stands out as a major contributor, earning the notorious title of being one of major sources of pollution. It is truly staggering to realize that out of the mind-blowing 100 billion pieces of clothing produced each year, an astounding 92 million metric tons end up dying in landfills. If current patterns persist, the waste generated by fast fashion alone is expected to skyrocket to 134 million metric tons per year by the end of the decade.
In light of this urgent situation, the need for sustainable practices in the fashion industry has become more critical than ever. This gave rise to the emergence of eco fashiona growing trend that strives to promote eco-friendly clothing through responsible production processes, such as growing organic cotton and ditching harmful chemicals. A particularly popular avenue for encouraging sustainable fashion is the transformative power of upcycling, which involves breathing new life into discarded materialssuch as scraps of fabric, turning them into stylish bags and clothes.
In this article, we explore the stories of three visionary startups that have used creativity, ingenuity and a commitment to sustainability to revolutionize our closets and tackle the fashion industry’s waste crisis.
Rothy’s: sustainable shoes and bags made from plastic waste
Rothy’s, founded by Roth Martin and Stephen Hawthornthwaite in 2012, is an eco-fashion company renowned for its commitment to sustainability and inventive waste conversion practices. The San Francisco-based company reuses unique waste, such as recycled plastic water bottles and discarded marine plastic, to create a diverse range of stylish products, including flats, sneakers, loafers and bags.
With a creative and practical approach to recycling and upcycling, Rothys uses its own 3D knitting technology to turn recycled materials into seamless, durable pieces that combine fashion and function. He also prioritizes the use of non-toxic adhesives and dyes throughout the manufacturing process, ensuring that his designs are not only fashionable and comfortable, but also built to last and have minimal environmental impact.
Thanks to his efforts, Rothys succeeded in redirecting millions of plastic water bottles and marine plastics, making significant progress in reducing waste. To go further in its commitment, the brand has set up a recycling program that allows customers to return used products for proper recyclingreinforcing its commitment to a circular economy and a sustainable future.
Looking ahead, Rothy’s remains dedicated to innovating and expanding its sustainability initiatives. With a focus on incorporating more recycled and renewable materials into its product offerings, the company is poised to positively impact the fashion industry and inspire conscious consumer choices. .
Girlfriend Collective: sportswear made from recycled plastic bottles and fishing nets
Founded in 2016 by dynamic husband and wife duo, Ellie and Quang Dinh, Seattle-based Girlfriend Collective is leading the charge toward a more sustainable future. The brand incorporates waste, like recycled plastic bottles and discarded fishing nets, into its activewear line, challenging conventional fashion practices. With a product line that includes leggings, sports bras, tops and shorts, Girlfriend Collective offers a sustainable workout wardrobe for the conscious consumer.
Girlfriend Collective’s popular compression leggings exemplify their commitment to minimizing environmental impact. Made of 25 reused water bottles, these leggings showcase the brand’s innovative approach to fashion that doesn’t compromise on sustainability. But his commitment does not stop there. Girlfriend Collective goes the extra mile with thoughtful fabric choices, dyes and environmentally friendly packaging materialsfair working conditions and transparent manufacturing practices, ensuring that every aspect of its production complies with its core values of environmental responsibility.
One of the notable aspects of Girlfriend Collective is their unwavering dedication to inclusivity. The brand strongly believes that fashion should celebrate and empower bodies of all sizes. From XXS to 6XL, its activewear is designed to embrace and accommodate individuals of varying sizes and shapes, promoting inclusiveness in an industry often criticized for its absence.
As Girlfriend Collective continues to expand its product offering, it remains committed to its core values of transparency and ethical production practices.
Elvis & Kresse: luxury fashionable fire hoses
Founded in 2005 by Kresse Wesling MBE and James Henrit, Kent-based brand Elvis & Kresse stands out for its innovative approach to integrate unique waste into their wide range of luxury products. From handbags and wallets to belts and accessories, each item exudes a sense of craftsmanship and sustainability that has captivated eco-conscious consumers.
By transforming materials such as disused fire hoses, leather scraps and parachute silk into high-quality fashion pieces, the brand breathes new life into these materials that would otherwise go to waste. Plus, by recycling fire hoses, for example, the company not only diverts these sturdy materials from landfill, but also imbues its products with a sense of history and sustainability that is truly unmatched.
The achievements of Elvis & Kresse are simply impressive. Since its creation, the company has successfully reoriented more than 300 tons of wasteincluding a remarkable 200 tons of fire hoses. Its commitment to sustainability has earned it recognition and partnerships with prestigious brands like Burberry.
Consumer perspective: embracing eco-friendly fashion
The rise of eco-fashion startups is closely linked to the changing mindset of environmentally conscious consumers. These startups thrive because consumers don’t just passively observe our environment’s depletion, but actively support eco-friendly businesses by embracing their offerings. The harmful environmental impact of the fashion industry has sparked a collective awakening among consumers, prompting them to demand environmentally friendly practices and products.
The transformative power of consumer support for eco-fashion startups is evident in the remarkable statistic that 73% of millennials are willing to pay more for sustainable products. This increase in consumer awareness and engagement is not limited to words; this translates into tangible actions as consumers align their purchasing decisions with their values.
By supporting eco-fashion companies, consumers are playing a vital role in transitioning to a greener and more ethical future for the fashion industry. Their collective power has the potential to reshape the industry, fostering a sustainable ecosystem where fashion choices have a positive impact on the environment and society at large.
Header image courtesy of Freepik
