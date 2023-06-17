Kate Middleton’s iconic green dress at Trooping the Color

Catherine, Princess of Wales wowed royal fans in a stunning symbolic green outfit as she made history at Trooping the Color 2023. For the first time in history, the Princess of Wales will join King Charles to reviewing the troops during Horse Guard Parade, alongside Queen Camilla.
At Trooping the Color 2023, Princess Catherine and Queen Camilla will join forces to make history.
The couple – Catherine as Colonel of the Irish Guards and Camilla as Colonel-in-Chief of the Grenadier Guards – will join the King in reviewing the troops on Horse Guard Parade, the first time this has been done.
The couple delighted fans as they made their first appearance in a horse-drawn carriage together, accompanied by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Kate’s outfit matched the sunny June weather perfectly, as she looked in full bloom in a stunning green outfit.
The dress, by designer Andrew Gn, is punctuated with crystals to mimic statement buttons.
Although we couldn’t find Kate’s green dress, we did find an identical one in black, although it’s not on sale.
The princess completed her dress with a Philip Treacy hat in a matching hue.
Philip Treacy is a royal favourite, with the princess wearing designer hats at the coronation garden party most recently and another green hat for the 2022 Christmas walk at Sandringham.
Queen Camilla’s hat today was also designed by the milliner. Camilla’s hat is said to be indicative of her role as Colonel-in-Chief, with the hat being designed to depict a pomegranate turning into a plume of feathers.
Understanding the importance of the day for her husband, Prince William, who had taken on the role of colonel of the regiment, Kate gave a touching nod to her late mother, Diana.
Kate is wearing Princess Diana’s sapphire earrings.
Comprised of a cabochon sapphire surrounded by 8 diamonds with a single diamond holding a larger cabochon sapphire surrounded by 9 diamonds, the sapphires in these earrings are said to have come from the strap of Princess Diana’s Saudi Arabian sapphire watch.
The late Princess Diana wore them for the cover of Vogue in 1994.
To complete her iconic outfit, Catherine wore the gold clover brooch.
Kate first wore the brooch in 2011, and she’s been the piece’s exclusive public wearer ever since.
She most often wears the Cartier brooch at the annual presentation of shamrocks, a St. Patrick’s Day tradition started by Queen Alexandra in 1901.