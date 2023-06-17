Lauren Sanchez dons a bright dress for an outing to Saint Tropez with her fiancé Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez and her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, have been spotted in Saint-Tropez as they continue their lavish vacation in the south of France aboard his $500million superyacht Koru.

The former news anchor, 53, wore a brightly colored strapless mini dress for their outing on Saturday as her 59-year-old Amazon billionaire chivalrously helped her off the tender that delivered them to the port from their huge boat.

The newly engaged couple smiled and held hands as they strolled through Saint-Tropez, with Sanchez happily showing off her new engagement ring.

Bezos wore a patterned button-up shirt and khaki pants. The two completed their outfits with sunglasses and sandals.

Their arrival in Saint-Tropez follows a stopover in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, a small seaside resort on the Côte d’Azur, on Friday, as well as in Portofino with some of their children.

On Monday evening, the couple were spotted inPortofino,a fishing village on the Italian Riviera, where they enjoyed an intimate family dinner at Ristorante Puny.

The lovebirds were joined by Sanchez’s two teenage boys, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell. The mother also has 22-year-old son Nikko Gonzales with ex-NFL star Tony Gonzales.

The third teenager with them seemed to be one of the billionaire’s younger sons.

Bezos has four children with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott. their eldest sonPreston Bezos, was born in 2000, and they also have two younger sons and a daughter they adopted from China.

Bezosand Sanchez arrived in Portofino in style earlier today when they landed by helicopter on the Koru’s $75 million support ship, Abeona, which was fitted with a helipad.

The Koru is the second largest sailboat in the world, surpassed only by the Philippe Starcke-designed Sailing Yacht A, which is owned by Russian fertilizer billionaire Andrey Melnichenko.

It’s unclear exactly when Bezos and Sanchez first met, but their affair was revealed by the National Enquirer in January 2019.

Shortly after, the entrepreneur and investor separated from Scott, his wife of over 25 years. After their divorce, Scott became one of the richest women in the world, with a 4% stake in Amazon.

Sanchez was married to Whitesell when her relationship with Bezos came to light. Her then-husband was said to be the one who introduced her to Bezos in the first place.

Whitesell, a powerful man in his own right, is the executive chairman of Endeavour, the parent company of talent agency William Morris Endeavor Entertainment (WME).

Bezos and Scott finalized their divorce in April 2019, the same month that Sanchez and Whitesell ended their marriage.

The couple made their first public appearance together in May 2019, before flying to St. Barths for the holidays.

As the world’s third-richest man, Bezos is no stranger to taking his beloved on a lavish vacation, but it’s likely to be a summer for the books.

The Amazon boss popped the question to the Emmy Award-winning journalist aboard his new superyacht last month, sources have told DailyMail.com.

The pair were seen kissing and paddling aboard the Koru while Sanchez wore a huge gemstone on her ring finger, sparkling proof that she had said “Yes”.

At the time, they were off Cannes, where they were enjoying the start of their Mediterranean odyssey and the maiden voyage of Bezos’ superyacht.

Bezos and Sanchez were first seen on the deck of the floating mansion on May 18 after flying to Europe on a private jet.

Their journey on the yacht, which is named Koru after the Maori word for ‘new beginnings’, comes more than five years after it was commissioned.

Known then as “Project 721”, the ship was built in the historic port of Zwijndrecht, near Rotterdam in the Netherlands, by sailing specialists Oceanco.

Previous designs include the 350ft Black Pearl, an all-black aluminum sailboat designed for Russian billionaire Oleg Burlakov, who died of Covid in 2021 and whose family still owns the vessel.

Bezos may have paid homage to Sanchez when he designed the megayacht, which features a wooden sculpture of a Roman goddess carved into the bow of the ship who looks strikingly like his bride-to-be.

It’s unclear when the golden sculpture became part of the ship’s design, but it was commissioned in 2018, a year before their affair was revealed.

The yacht was finally handed over to Bezos in April after undergoing sea trials in February.

View of the super yacht ‘Koru’, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, in the waters off Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, April 13, 2023

Last year, even before the Koru was launched, the large size of her masts sparked international controversy when Rotterdam announced that the central section of the 100-year-old Koningshaven Bridge would be removed so the superyacht could head towards the North. Sea.

Reportedly, Bezos had said he would pay to have the bridge dismantled and rebuilt again, but his request was denied.

Locals created a petition to skin the boat with rotten eggs on its maiden voyage, which garnered thousands of signatures.

In response to the backlash, Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said no permits were applied for and the masts were eventually fixed downstream in the Port of Rotterdam.

The three-masted schooner yacht was finally delivered at the end of April and sailed from the Netherlands to Mallorca via Gibraltar.

In addition to a private submarine, Koru sails with a smaller 250ft support vessel which has been outfitted with a helipad and is outfitted with a collection of speedboats and supercars for Bezos and Sanchez to keep up with. to profit from.

The main ship, which is painted midnight blue with gold accents, has three decks, a swimming pool and a huge sun deck.

The interior was reportedly inspired by Eos, a 305-foot yacht owned by former Fox CEO Barry Diller that costs $25 million a year to maintain.