



Screams from adoring fans filled the air as stars like actor Jacob Elordi and Italian singer Elodie arrived for the Valentino show, which opened the menswear previews of Milan Fashion Week on Friday . Milan’s menswear calendar was lacking in mainstays, but the return of Valentino’s menswear for this season kicked off the week with great energy. American artist d4vd provided a live soundtrack from center stage, playing music in the colonnaded courtyard of Milan State University. Students, taking a break from their regular class schedule, gazed out from under the colonnade, as the fashion crowd tried to show notes on their heads to shade themselves from the beating sun – many regretting dressing in black. The show was something of a homecoming for the French Italian brand: the founder of the fashion house Valentino Garavani held his first menswear show in the Italian fashion capital in 1985, and regularly showed clothes for men in Milan until his retirement in 2008. A few highlights from Friday’s show, mostly menswear previews for upcoming spring and summer: Valentino elevates looks with floral details

Valentino’s Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s collection for next summer is rooted in couture with a feminine touch, exemplified by soft colors and flowing shapes. But it was the floral details that lifted the collection. The suit is the basis of the look, starting with shades of white: jacket, shirt, tie and Bermuda shorts that reveal the thighs. Black shoes, socks and accessories ensured the urban look. The shorts were sometimes transformed into a skirt. And fitted bottoms – cropped, slacks or skirts – can be paired with a silk shirt, square top or v-neck with contrasting ties that flutter in the welcome breeze. Floral notes elevated looks, like timeless buttonholes bringing to life garments in sequins, appliqués, embroidery and graphic prints – never the same. From white to black, the color palette explodes into fuchsia and pink, red and royal blue, with hints of gray, always in clean and studied monochromes. The fashion house announced a donation to the university for scholarships for the next academic year. He also said he was working with a company to recycle, reuse or resell track materials, and was planting trees in Milan’s public gardens near Valentino’s Milan offices. Plein’s billionaire brand offers looks from jet to boardroom

People are back and having fun in the post-pandemic world “even more than before”, said German designer Philipp Plein. From his three-brand group’s perch with 100 stores globally, Plein says the post-pandemic boom showed a slight dip in May and his conclusion: “People are spending on travel and enjoying life, rather than in clothes.” Plein is part of a trend that includes a full calendar of events. He hosted an Oscar party at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and a slew of invitation-only fashion events, confirming that the luxury shopper, by and large, wants to be wooed with experiences in the flesh. Billionaire, Plein’s luxury menswear brand, unveiled its latest collection during Milan Fashion Week, with new arrivals including a 24-hour jersey suit, taking the well-traveled man out of the city. a night flight with fresh air and ready for meetings in a soft double-sided silhouette. Plein also included two denim looks, continuing a familiar comfort trend. “They’re not processed, washed or destroyed,” Plein said, adding that her super-luxury consumer isn’t super adventurous, seeking classic looks with a new twist.

