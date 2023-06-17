Dolce&Gabbana Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Collection





Dolce & Gabbana The Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection instantly turned into a highlight of the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. When Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana presented their latest collection, titled Amount, to the fashion industry, everyone in attendance had the opportunity to see an incredible display of craftsmanship and artistry. The famous pair graced the runway with an evolution of their most iconic pieces, showing great respect for their brand identity as well as the rich iconography they have painstakingly built up over their career. The spirit of Dolce & GabbanaTailoring skills took center stage, with expertly crafted garments catching the eye of all in attendance. The tank top, the coppola, the rosary and the jacket all these enduring emblems of the company undergone a remarkable transformation, which has reinvigorated the famous values ​​they represent. Sicily, Dolce & Gabbana’s most cherished muse, once again brought her spirit to this collection, imbuing it with an undeniable sense of place and heritage. A stroke of creative genius resulted in some t-shirts being wrapped in materials that mimic the exact structure of the statues. As a result, we were transported to a world where fashion and art are intertwined. Carved flowers were used as embellishments on several garments, giving them an air of softness and delicacy. To pay homage to their work and its past, the designers carefully selected vintage pieces that boldly displayed labels marking the year of their creation. Dolce & Gabbana presented clothes made from thick and luxurious materials as well as the beautiful Piacenza wool. These outfits served as a demonstration of the brand’s undying dedication to excellence. The majority of overcoats were made of double cashmere and silk crepe. Embroidered silk organza and 3D waffle jersey were used to bring a touch of airy elegance to the collection. The costumes, whether in Chantilly lace or double duchess, radiate elegance and refinement and come in simple and double-breasted versions. The collection had a limited color palette, but it still managed to create a harmonious symphony of solid colors, which was only interrupted by a fun polka dot pattern here and there. Colors “pure milk white,” “beige sand,” “pearl,” “stone gray,” “camel,” “brown chocolate,“and the climax”eternal sicilian black” asked the attention. Each shade had been carefully chosen to underline the innate charm of the collection. The accessories, which are an essential part of every Dolce & Gabbana presentation, were simply outstanding in every way. The suits were simply complemented with driving shoes, suede and leather loafers and avant-garde sock shoes respectively. The company’s undying dedication to superiority was exemplified by the leather DG Logo bag, which was a representation of understated elegance. The shoes are reinterpreted and take the bold path of the brand towards the shoe-sock. Ahead of the trend, but perhaps also similar to the sock shoes we’ve seen recently Kanye West wearing (Is D&G ready for a Kanye rant)? Supermodel Kit Butler opened the show, while supermodel Jon Kortajarena closed, both joined by a host of promising new faces on the Milan catwalks. Domenico and Stefano team up with stylist Simone Rutigliano for the runway looks. While in charge of makeup was the legendary Pat McGrath, joined by hairstylist Guido Palau. The casting is the work of casting director Domenico Giandinoto. A who’s who of A-list celebrities sat front row in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, as is customary for the Italian design house. The addition of Machine Gun Kelly, DoYoung, Canelo Alvarez, Blanco, Luke Hemmings, Lucien Laviscount, Michele Morrone, Jorge Lopez, Patty Mills, Paolo Banchero, Zack Lugo and Emma Brooks gave an already captivating display an extra layer of power star, which took the event to new heights. For the re-emerging Milan menswear week, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana once again showed their unrivaled ability to combine innovation and tradition by giving their latest collection, Stile, an aura of refined elegance and timelessness. Due to their unwavering commitment to work and their recognizable looks, they continue to enchant the fashion world, cementing their position as true stars of the industry. Parading models: Abas Abdirazaq, Adam Bulus, Ahmed Richards, Akbar Shamji, Alexandr Gudrins, Alex Marku, Alex Schlab, Alexis Chaparro, Alpha Dia, Alton Mason, Amaury Valero, Barham Mbow, Bilal Nouioura, Bodhi Heeck, Brian Whitby, Bruno Krahl , Byeong Jik Oh, Daiki Koga, Danilo Markovic, Dave Chow, Diogo Gomes, Duncan Yair, Edmilson Tavares, Eduards Kraule, Fabio Silva, Fernando Lindez, Finley Graham, Godwin Okereuku, Habib Masovic, Hedi Ben Tekaya, Hong Seong Jun, Hyun Jun Kim, Isaiah Angelico Delgado, Jeranimo van Russell, Jon Oliveira, Jon Kortajarena, Junyoung Baek, Kaplan Hani, Kit Butler, Lee Yeong Ho, Luc Benoit, Luke Tesic, Luke Pearson, Luthando Ngema, Marcelo Zhang, Matthew Seymour, Mattia Giovannoni , Mattia Liam, Nacho Penn, Noah Luis Brown, Ondrej Moko, Ottawa Kwami, Rachide Embal, Rapha Keijzer, Ryan Park, Sanggun Lee, Seungchan Lee, Silas Lutz Fabian, So Jin Ho, Woosang Kim, Xu Meen, Yeray Allgayer, Yoesry Detre, plant now Words from DSCENE Editor-in-Chief, Zarko Davinic



