Is Walmart’s New Bet on Fashion Brands a Threat to Specialty Channels?

Price-conscious shoppers are flocking to Walmart supermarkets for $1 potato chips and 3 gallons of milk, but the world’s largest retailer will now try to sell them $298 comfy swivel chairs and $50 Wrangler jeans, too. .

Using low-cost, low-margin groceries as a raffle, Walmart is adding more than a dozen new, higher-priced merchandise lines, six of which are thanks to partnerships with celebrities such as Drew Barrymore and Sofia Vergara.

The company wants to change its image from just a discounter to a destination where customers can also buy homewares and fashionable clothes.

T-shirts from Reebok, accessories from Justice and men’s dress shirts from Chaps are among the national brands Walmart is showcasing in its revamped Stores of the Future.

Most products cost between $15 and $50, Denise Incandela, vice president of apparel and private labels, revealed during a June 6 conference with investors.

Walmart has historically marketed primarily its own brand of clothing: basic George t-shirts, shorts and pants, typically priced at $15 or less.

But Ms Incandela, a former Saks and Ralph Lauren executive, said Walmart research showed 80% of its customers bought more expensive clothes elsewhere.

She told Walmart investors her strategy was to democratize fashion or convert the company’s core price-conscious shoppers to style-conscious shoppers.

It’s a huge transformation on the clothing side, she said.

Americans buy clothes, shoes, chairs and lighting every day from millions of mom-and-pop stores, regional chains and online platforms, analysts say, giving no one retailer outsized dominance over the highly fragmented home decor and apparel markets.

But smaller retailers find it difficult to compete with Walmart because of its scale and size and its well-known history of pressuring supplier prices by promising them volume sales.

Walmart’s strategy is a risk to the market, but not a disproportionate risk to big retailers like Target or Gap, said Dean Rosenblum, senior retail research analyst at Bernstein.

It would probably be the rest of the market that should be worried, he said, pointing to clothing retailers such as Carhartt.

The privately-held Carhartt does not disclose its earnings. Retailers that do, including Tilly’s, Abercrombie & Fitch and Lands’ End, have seen declining revenue over the past year, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Walmart accounts for 4.6% of the $560.4 billion U.S. apparel market, followed by TJX, Target and Ross at 4.4%, 4.1% and 2.8%, respectively, according to GlobalData.

Bankrupt Bed Bath and Beyond was a leader in the decor and furniture industry with furniture chains Ikea and Wayfair.

This US market was worth $169 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $194.9 billion in 2023, according to Statista.

As part of its Stores of the Future campaign, Walmart is renovating 700 stores as part of a record $17 billion capital spending plan.

By the end of the year, it will place its new clothes and home décor in sleeker display cases in the renovated facilities.

Walmart’s celebrity collaboration strategy, launched by rival Target, includes women’s clothing designed by Bravo’s Brandon Maxwell Project track and home organization products developed by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The House Edit series on Netflix.

Near the front of a remodeled store, Walmart placed a $79 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore air fryer. Nearby was a display of $27.50 women’s Sofia jeans, from her collaboration with Vergara, as well as Reebok shorts and sweaters.

CFRA research analyst Arun Sundaram said Walmart could resume home decor sales after Bed Bath and Beyond went bankrupt, and it could gain market share from other clothing chains with overabundant stocks.

He expects Walmart to spend $5.7 billion on store renovations this year, up from $5 billion in 2022 and $3.3 billion in 2021.

Mr Sundaram added that Walmart’s opportunistic decision to double down on clothing and home goods purchases makes sense when the economy is slowing and not when people are buying everything.

Previous efforts by Walmart to break into the fashion have ended in failure. In 2017, he challenged e-tailer Amazon by buying up high-end brands Bonobos, ModCloth and Moosejaw, units he resold a few years later at knock-down prices in some cases.

In 2005, Walmart’s Metro 7 fashion brand dropped, and subsequent designer lines with Max Azria and Norma Kamali also withered.

The strategy bombarded some other retailers. JC Penney’s efforts to attract more affluent shoppers and reduce reliance on coupons alienated its key buyers and ultimately forced the more than 100-year-old retailer to file for bankruptcy in 2020.

The company emerged from bankruptcy a few months later, but as a much smaller entity.

Updated: June 17, 2023, 03:00