Fashion
Is Walmart’s New Bet on Fashion Brands a Threat to Specialty Channels?
Price-conscious shoppers are flocking to Walmart supermarkets for $1 potato chips and 3 gallons of milk, but the world’s largest retailer will now try to sell them $298 comfy swivel chairs and $50 Wrangler jeans, too. .
Using low-cost, low-margin groceries as a raffle, Walmart is adding more than a dozen new, higher-priced merchandise lines, six of which are thanks to partnerships with celebrities such as Drew Barrymore and Sofia Vergara.
The company wants to change its image from just a discounter to a destination where customers can also buy homewares and fashionable clothes.
T-shirts from Reebok, accessories from Justice and men’s dress shirts from Chaps are among the national brands Walmart is showcasing in its revamped Stores of the Future.
Most products cost between $15 and $50, Denise Incandela, vice president of apparel and private labels, revealed during a June 6 conference with investors.
Walmart has historically marketed primarily its own brand of clothing: basic George t-shirts, shorts and pants, typically priced at $15 or less.
But Ms Incandela, a former Saks and Ralph Lauren executive, said Walmart research showed 80% of its customers bought more expensive clothes elsewhere.
She told Walmart investors her strategy was to democratize fashion or convert the company’s core price-conscious shoppers to style-conscious shoppers.
It’s a huge transformation on the clothing side, she said.
Americans buy clothes, shoes, chairs and lighting every day from millions of mom-and-pop stores, regional chains and online platforms, analysts say, giving no one retailer outsized dominance over the highly fragmented home decor and apparel markets.
But smaller retailers find it difficult to compete with Walmart because of its scale and size and its well-known history of pressuring supplier prices by promising them volume sales.
Walmart’s strategy is a risk to the market, but not a disproportionate risk to big retailers like Target or Gap, said Dean Rosenblum, senior retail research analyst at Bernstein.
It would probably be the rest of the market that should be worried, he said, pointing to clothing retailers such as Carhartt.
The privately-held Carhartt does not disclose its earnings. Retailers that do, including Tilly’s, Abercrombie & Fitch and Lands’ End, have seen declining revenue over the past year, according to Refinitiv IBES.
Walmart accounts for 4.6% of the $560.4 billion U.S. apparel market, followed by TJX, Target and Ross at 4.4%, 4.1% and 2.8%, respectively, according to GlobalData.
Bankrupt Bed Bath and Beyond was a leader in the decor and furniture industry with furniture chains Ikea and Wayfair.
This US market was worth $169 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $194.9 billion in 2023, according to Statista.
As part of its Stores of the Future campaign, Walmart is renovating 700 stores as part of a record $17 billion capital spending plan.
By the end of the year, it will place its new clothes and home décor in sleeker display cases in the renovated facilities.
Walmart’s celebrity collaboration strategy, launched by rival Target, includes women’s clothing designed by Bravo’s Brandon Maxwell Project track and home organization products developed by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The House Edit series on Netflix.
Near the front of a remodeled store, Walmart placed a $79 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore air fryer. Nearby was a display of $27.50 women’s Sofia jeans, from her collaboration with Vergara, as well as Reebok shorts and sweaters.
CFRA research analyst Arun Sundaram said Walmart could resume home decor sales after Bed Bath and Beyond went bankrupt, and it could gain market share from other clothing chains with overabundant stocks.
He expects Walmart to spend $5.7 billion on store renovations this year, up from $5 billion in 2022 and $3.3 billion in 2021.
Mr Sundaram added that Walmart’s opportunistic decision to double down on clothing and home goods purchases makes sense when the economy is slowing and not when people are buying everything.
Previous efforts by Walmart to break into the fashion have ended in failure. In 2017, he challenged e-tailer Amazon by buying up high-end brands Bonobos, ModCloth and Moosejaw, units he resold a few years later at knock-down prices in some cases.
In 2005, Walmart’s Metro 7 fashion brand dropped, and subsequent designer lines with Max Azria and Norma Kamali also withered.
The strategy bombarded some other retailers. JC Penney’s efforts to attract more affluent shoppers and reduce reliance on coupons alienated its key buyers and ultimately forced the more than 100-year-old retailer to file for bankruptcy in 2020.
The company emerged from bankruptcy a few months later, but as a much smaller entity.
Updated: June 17, 2023, 03:00
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2023/06/17/is-walmarts-new-bet-on-fashion-brands-a-threat-to-speciality-chains/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vivek Ramaswamy offers a solid defense of Trump, while running against him
- All The Actors Who’ve Played Superman, Ranked From Worst To Best
- Following the long arc of tennis broadcasts
- Is Walmart’s New Bet on Fashion Brands a Threat to Specialty Channels?
- Google adds useful new features to Android Play Books app
- French Aerospace Group GIFAS Appoints New Managing Director
- Is the UK’s illegal migrant crackdown working? – BBC Newsnight
- 8th earthquake reported in less than 4 weeks near Canton
- Erdogan gives eulogy to former Italian PM Berlusconi, recalling memories
- Evidence that Boris Johnson’s accuser went partying in lockdown
- Indonesia Open 2023 semi-final, Jokowi and Menpora watch live at Istora
- Pocatello Regional Airport and Delta Announce Second Daily Flight