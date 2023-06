Pharrell takes over Fashion Week, BLACKPINK appoints its artistic director

It’s the weekend, baby! And we’re savoring the calm before the storm, AKA Men’s Paris Fashion Week, which kicks off Tuesday, June 20. That’s not to say the week wasn’t newsworthy, though. Pitti Uomo, the biggest menswear show, saw ERLstage its first-ever show. And in Berlin, Saint Laurent took over the city’s Neue Nationalgalerie to present a figure-hugging and sexy Spring-Summer 2024 collection. Elsewhere in fashion: Pharrell (who is hosting a mega auction with Sarah Andelman of Colette) unveiled their first Louis Vuitton campaign with none other than Rihanna,thosethe big red MSCHF boots have been restocked and Online Ceramics has launched its second collaboration with The North Face. Oh, and a responsible netizen created a T-shirt to commemorateBarbieAndOppenheimerthe shared release dates of. There was also a bit of a buzz about the shoes. Travis Scott and Nike join forces on the Mac Attack, Martine Rose launched a surprisingly tame Clarks collab and Kiko Kostadinov teased his super streamlined sneakers for AT.KOLLEKTIVE. The celebrity verse was relatively silent, except for the talk of the absolute mess that is Sam Levinson.The idol. But don’t let your mind linger too long on The Weeknd’s rat tail below, the biggest stories of the week. Fashion week? More like Pharrell’s week “Tohell with ‘Fashion Week’, let’s just call it Phashion Week, because Pharrell is about to be everywhere.” First Look: ERL’s First-Ever House Sneaker “Clearly, ERL has no qualms about going above and beyond in the name of affecting the memorable retro style cues that have informed Linnetz’s work since the inception of his eponymous line. the brand is proof of that.” It’s not a grain of earth: it’s the Louis Vuitton handbag by MSCHF “MSHF’s microscopic purse measures approximately 657 by 222 by 700 micrometers. Forget the head of a pin, we’re talking about dimensions comparable to a single strand of human hair.” In the debate over natural and synthetic fragrances, sniffing out the truth is not easy “The debate over the merits of synthetic ingredients versus natural ingredients intersects with some of the most contentious topics in the beauty industry, namely the sustainability and safety of what we put on our skin. In fragrance, this raises perhaps the most crucial and subjective question of all: what smells good? The “Renaissance” tour is Beyonc’s Fashion Week “…incredibly sleek screens come with Beyonc’s concert package. But theseRenaissanceoutfits? There’s something special about them, hitting harder with the fans, including us.” Cult designer Verdy has just become the artistic director of BLACKPINK “Verdy will create ‘an exclusive capsule collection’ for BLACKPINK’s ongoing BORNPINK World Tour, promoting the album of the same name.” Shop our favorite products

