Margot Robbie: Margot Robbie reveals Clueless-inspired fashion magic in the Barbie movie





As the highly anticipated Barbie movie nears its release date, film star Margot Robbie shares a glimpse into the world of fashion created by director Greta Gerwig. In a recent interview with Architectural Digest, the actress reflects on Barbie’s iconic closet and its influence on the film’s style. Gerwig, drawing from her own childhood experiences, wanted to capture the fashion appeal of Barbie. She remembered standing in front of toy store shelves, staring at the boxed Barbies covered in plastic sheets, longing to explore and touch everything there. This childhood memory served as the basis for the design of Barbie’s closet in the film, with glass doors that reveal a meticulously arranged wardrobe. Embrace Clueless Legacy Robbie expressed his enthusiasm for the design of the closet and the clothes inside, acknowledging the high bar set by the wardrobe in the iconic film Clueless. The goal was to create something so elegant and captivating. The actress and film crew were eager to deliver a wardrobe that lived up to the fashionable standards set by the beloved ’90s classic. Robbie also hinted at the magic viewers can expect when Barbie undergoes outfit changes in the film. Every day, the actress explained, Barbie’s outfits are magically pre-selected and appear in her wardrobe. With a turn and a glance, the clothes adorn her effortlessly, allowing her to move forward with confidence. The next day, her new ensemble is waiting for her behind closet doors, ready to continue the fashion extravaganza. pink construction world The film’s production designer, Sarah Greenwood, shared the challenges faced while bringing the hot pink set to life. She revealed that due to the scale of the construction required, there was a shortage of the specific fluorescent shade of Rosco paint around the world. This scarcity created a humorous dilemma, as Greenwood humorously noted, “The world…has no more rose.” July 21. FAQs Who did Margot Robbie replace as Barbie?

Amy Schumer spoke to The Vulture and explained that she had been replaced by Margot Robbie as the iconic Barbie doll. Schumer, who was attached to the role of Barbie years ago, said she left the project due to creative differences. “I think we said it was scheduling conflicts,” she said. How can I watch Barbie 2023?

Barbie will be available to watch exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023, though an HBO Max air date may follow that exclusivity window. Warner Bros. distributes the Barbie movie and owns the Max streaming service (formerly HBO Max).

