Amanda Holden channels Marilyn Monroe in puffy white dress and blonde wig

Amanda Holden channeled Marilyn Monroe on Saturday as she donned a replica of the icon’s famous white dress.

Britain’s Got Talent judge, 52, looked sensational in a puffy white dress she wore with a curly blonde wig and red lipstick to celebrate a ‘special birthday party’.

As she posed up a storm in a sizzling video shared on her Instagram Stories, Amanda was the spitting image of actress and singer Marilyn in the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch, in which her dress blows upwards as she was standing in a windy New York subway. vent.

Amanda was in her element as she posed this way and that in the plunging dress, which also showed off her toned legs.

The stunner boosted her height with a pair of white heels and finished her look with a bronzed tan and manicured nails.

Stunner: Amanda Holden channeled Marilyn Monroe on Saturday as she slipped into a replica of the icon’s famous white dress

Fabulous: Britain’s Got Talent judge, 52, looked sensational in a puffy white dress she wore with a curly blonde wig and red lipstick to celebrate a ‘special birthday party’

It comes after Amanda recently broke her silence over the reported feud with This Morning’s Holly Willoughby.

In a lengthy statement posted on her PageInstagramAmanda last week responded to reports that she and Holly, 42, had been feuding over several jobs, and their rivalry surfaced following the Phillip Schofield affair scandal this morning.

“Sadly, strong, smart women have been pitted against each other for far too long when we should all be celebrated in our own right,” Amanda wrote.

“Women are always supposed to say nothing, suffer in silence and carry on. And we do… most of the time.

This month, reports surfaced that the two were locked in a feud – but Amanda said that simply wasn’t true.

Amanda was actually embroiled in a feud with Holly’s co-star Phillip that started in 2018 when she claimed he sabotaged her chance to replace Holly as host of This Morning.

The Britain’s Got Talent star raised eyebrows this week when she appeared to poke fun at Holly’s return to This Morning in an Instagram video mimicking her opening line: “Are you okay?”

Returning to the show for the first time since Schofield was sacked following her affair with a younger colleague, Holly, 42, asked viewers: “Well, take a deep breath. First of all, how are you? I hope so.’

Weird: As she posed up a storm in a sizzling video shared on her Instagram Stories, Amanda was the spitting image of actress and singer Marilyn in the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch, in which her dress blows upwards while as she stood on a blustery New York Underground Vent

Strike a pose: Amanda was in her element as she posed this way and that in the plunging dress, which also showed off her toned legs

Kiss kiss: The stunner boosted her height with a pair of white heels and finished her look with a bronzed tan and manicured nails

Amanda posted a video to Instagram wearing an angelic white Me + Em ensemble that resembled Reiss’ worn by Holly, saying, ‘Hi, it’s Tuesday. Are you OK?’

And, just in case anyone missed the point, she had another pop to Holly on the radio.

Speaking of doing the show with a hangover, the day before co-host Jamie Theakston, 52, asked her how she was feeling.

She said: “I came home, went straight to bed with my dog ​​and my cat. I got up, made tea and went back to bed at 8 o’clock.

Claims: It comes after Amanda recently broke her silence over the reported feud with This Morning’s Holly Willoughby (pictured together in 2012)

Claims: The Britain’s Got Talent star raised her eyebrows when she appeared to mock Holly’s recent return to This Morning in an Instagram video

“I did this thing where you wake up at 2 a.m. and you have to convince yourself to go back to sleep.”

Jamie added: ‘We are concerned for your well-being’, while speaking to another guest.

Amanda replied, “I’m fine people, are you okay?” before chuckling loudly.

A spokesperson for Amanda told MailOnline: “Amanda has always made it clear in the past that she has no problem with Holly. Today’s video has been taken out of context.