Fashion
Amanda Holden channels Marilyn Monroe in puffy white dress and blonde wig
Amanda Holden channeled Marilyn Monroe on Saturday as she donned a replica of the icon’s famous white dress.
Britain’s Got Talent judge, 52, looked sensational in a puffy white dress she wore with a curly blonde wig and red lipstick to celebrate a ‘special birthday party’.
As she posed up a storm in a sizzling video shared on her Instagram Stories, Amanda was the spitting image of actress and singer Marilyn in the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch, in which her dress blows upwards as she was standing in a windy New York subway. vent.
Amanda was in her element as she posed this way and that in the plunging dress, which also showed off her toned legs.
The stunner boosted her height with a pair of white heels and finished her look with a bronzed tan and manicured nails.
Stunner: Amanda Holden channeled Marilyn Monroe on Saturday as she slipped into a replica of the icon’s famous white dress
Fabulous: Britain’s Got Talent judge, 52, looked sensational in a puffy white dress she wore with a curly blonde wig and red lipstick to celebrate a ‘special birthday party’
It comes after Amanda recently broke her silence over the reported feud with This Morning’s Holly Willoughby.
In a lengthy statement posted on her PageInstagramAmanda last week responded to reports that she and Holly, 42, had been feuding over several jobs, and their rivalry surfaced following the Phillip Schofield affair scandal this morning.
“Sadly, strong, smart women have been pitted against each other for far too long when we should all be celebrated in our own right,” Amanda wrote.
“Women are always supposed to say nothing, suffer in silence and carry on. And we do… most of the time.
This month, reports surfaced that the two were locked in a feud – but Amanda said that simply wasn’t true.
Amanda was actually embroiled in a feud with Holly’s co-star Phillip that started in 2018 when she claimed he sabotaged her chance to replace Holly as host of This Morning.
The Britain’s Got Talent star raised eyebrows this week when she appeared to poke fun at Holly’s return to This Morning in an Instagram video mimicking her opening line: “Are you okay?”
Returning to the show for the first time since Schofield was sacked following her affair with a younger colleague, Holly, 42, asked viewers: “Well, take a deep breath. First of all, how are you? I hope so.’
Weird: As she posed up a storm in a sizzling video shared on her Instagram Stories, Amanda was the spitting image of actress and singer Marilyn in the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch, in which her dress blows upwards while as she stood on a blustery New York Underground Vent
Strike a pose: Amanda was in her element as she posed this way and that in the plunging dress, which also showed off her toned legs
Kiss kiss: The stunner boosted her height with a pair of white heels and finished her look with a bronzed tan and manicured nails
Amanda posted a video to Instagram wearing an angelic white Me + Em ensemble that resembled Reiss’ worn by Holly, saying, ‘Hi, it’s Tuesday. Are you OK?’
And, just in case anyone missed the point, she had another pop to Holly on the radio.
Speaking of doing the show with a hangover, the day before co-host Jamie Theakston, 52, asked her how she was feeling.
She said: “I came home, went straight to bed with my dog and my cat. I got up, made tea and went back to bed at 8 o’clock.
Claims: It comes after Amanda recently broke her silence over the reported feud with This Morning’s Holly Willoughby (pictured together in 2012)
Claims: The Britain’s Got Talent star raised her eyebrows when she appeared to mock Holly’s recent return to This Morning in an Instagram video
“I did this thing where you wake up at 2 a.m. and you have to convince yourself to go back to sleep.”
Jamie added: ‘We are concerned for your well-being’, while speaking to another guest.
Amanda replied, “I’m fine people, are you okay?” before chuckling loudly.
A spokesperson for Amanda told MailOnline: “Amanda has always made it clear in the past that she has no problem with Holly. Today’s video has been taken out of context.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12206523/Amanda-Holden-channels-Marilyn-Monroe-billowing-white-dress-blonde-wig.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US Open 2023 standings: Live coverage, golf scores today for Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy in round 3
- Adipurush’s Saif Ali Khan 10-Head Look Sparks Hilarious Reactions | Bollywood
- Cricket Brings Community Together – Timmins News
- Amanda Holden channels Marilyn Monroe in puffy white dress and blonde wig
- Stock animal symbols that describe each type of investor
- “They can push”: Putin has reacted to the start of NATO arms reduction negotiations
- Ukraine war: Putin confirms first nukes moved to Belarus – BBC News
- PM Modis’ state visit to US will have significant results, says Jaishankar
- Map of Hawar ANHA News Agency 2023-06-18 – ANHA | HAWARNEWS
- Boris Johnson and his allies must stop derailing government business
- Japanese Emperor Naruhito officially visits Indonesia and is due to meet President Joko Widodo on Monday
- The Vail Symposium will host two talks this week: “Gun Violence in America” and “Essential Understanding of Native Americans”