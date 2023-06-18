Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani and Neil Barrett interpret timelessness at menswear shows in Milan

MILAN (AP) Menswear is looking for a post-pandemic footing during Milan Fashion Week, landing somewhere between resort, adventurer and couture.

Dolce & Gabbana offered a take on understated luxury, reinventing masculine silhouettes with feminine couture tricks without the brand’s usual color and bling. Neil Barrett delved into the archives for timeless clean, uniform looks. MSGM offered the adventure with an all-terrain collection inspired by African travels.

On the tailoring side, Ralph Lauren showcased its high-end Purple line at its patrician villa in Milan, focusing on Italian-made details for everyday luxury, including polished shoes, melange jackets unconstructed cotton and linen and Fair Isle chunky knits.

Margherita Maccapani Missoni chose the menswear runways to unveil her new brand, using her paternal surname Maccapani instead of her mother Angela’s more familiar Missoni. Her women’s-focused brand Maccapani offers easy-to-wear, form-fitting garments meant to accompany women throughout their day, a twist on knitwear that has made the family-run brand Missoni a household name.

A few highlights from Saturday’s shows during the second day of mainly male previews for Spring/Summer 2024.

DOLCE & GABBANA FEMININES MEN’S CLOTHING

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have feminized masculine silhouettes this season, with couture tricks that have long been deployed in their feminine line.

The large collection of nearly 80 looks was a departure for the all-season designer duo, a play on understated luxury, a reinvention of timelessness, the designer’s whimsy showing through in the silhouettes. There were no prints, no color and no bling. Instead, the focus has been on form and materials, with a neutral color palette of black, white, camel and ivory.

The tops were gathered around the waist, creating a belt effect but reminiscent of the pair of provocative gathered dresses. The tunics featured deep Vs baring the chest and long, trailing sleeves. A sheer organza top and pants were beautifully decorated with floral appliques on the cuffs. Transparent inserts add an ephemeral touch to trousers. Wide satin pants were paired with a form-fitting faux turtleneck, a look that would suit women as well.

A series of tailored oversized jackets summed up the tailoring, with hourglass waists on long coats, gathered details on oversized puffer jackets, deconstructed blazers with sheer panels and plush vests.

Ankle boots and zip-back shoes gave a futuristic touch to looks, especially worn with long johns or ribbed briefs.

Dolce & Gabbana filled the front row with musical talent including Machine Gun Kelly, Italian Blanco, South Korean Doyoung and Australian Luke Hemmings, each drawing adoring cries from fans upon their arrival.

EMPORIO ARMANIS TIMELESS MEDITATION

The new Emporio Armani collection was a meditation on timelessness, against the backdrop of a large ginkgo leaf, itself a symbol of endurance.

Ginkgo, which the designer notes has endured for 250 million years, appears throughout the collection as a motif in jacquards, prints and elegant gold jewelry.

The baggy silhouette had hints of Asia and North Africa, in super wide trousers, sleeveless tunics and robe jackets. The color palette consisted of blacks and creams, often with a sheen, so even the black stood out against the nighttime backdrop. The silhouette was loose and elongated, with deep Vs in silk tops or long knit jackets. The leafy cutouts created a lace effect on the coats.

Giorgio Armani bowed at the end of the show with the Italian Olympic athletes, wearing the uniforms they will wear at the next Games in Paris.

MSGM MATURES

MSGM, at 13, is growing up.

Creative director and founder of the fashion house Massimo Giorgetti said behind the scenes that the collection was inspired by a recent trip to Tanzania, specifically the hours just before sunrise, which he likened to when you achieve a desire to grow, but stay young in mind. .

Models, including older men, first emerged through the mist into a ridged cavern beneath Milan’s main train tracks, as if from a cave at an African dawn. They were accompanied by rhythmic electronic music.

Giorgetti’s iPhone holiday images became prints and patterns: shaded sunrise on T-shirts and sweaters, frayed cotton reminiscent of zebra prints but in monochromatic tops or suits, eco-friendly – striated leathers imitating geological formations on overcoats.

The silhouettes have grown, with barely a sweatshirt. For MSGM’s maturing audience, there were oversized suits in jacquard earth tones or celestial blouses with big-pocketed cargo pants. Protective canvas hats snap around the neck, creating a collar when not in use. Soft high-top hiking boots, loafers and loafers complete the looks, with polished stone or raw amethyst jewelry.

NEIL BARRETT MINES ARCHIVES FOR BASE CODES

Neil Barrett returns to Milan with crisp, clean looks for the man who doesn’t need help standing out.

The beauty of today is that people are looking for real clothes again, and it’s not just jerseys, t-shirts and sweatshirts,” the designer said backstage.

The minimalist codes were easy to read, without being simplistic. Barrett drew inspiration from uniforms, drawing from his archives stretching back two decades: shirts with simple shoulder pads, shorts with near-invisible utility pockets and leather thigh-high boots featured in his first runway in 2000.

The pants are carefully creased. The white t-shirt is a layering element, giving a sense of order to the looks. The palette was mostly monochromatic neutrals, interrupted by pinstripes, tight checks and a muted leafy graphic print.

Barrett said young consumers who have grown up with streetwear are growing up, so collections need to evolve. It’s a chance for everyone who believes in real fashion and design.

FEDERICO CINA’S ODE TO ROMAGNA

Federico Cina paid homage to his native Romagna with a mixed artisanal collection, raw in materials and emotion, which recalled arid summers in farmers’ fields.

For Cina, the catwalk was a stage and the models performers: A bare-chested man carrying a pile of empty crates opened the show, creating a notion of work.

The dresses hug the form to perfection, falling into intricate, rustling skirts. Dresses were sometimes intentionally unfinished, tied at the shoulders and along the hem. A macrame skirt for her and a tunic top for him finished in dramatic black and white long fringes, secured with wooden beads. Macrame bags and chunky knits had an artisanal look. Some clothes were treated with peach color, as if soil clay.

The performance element continued with topless women in white trousers carrying dry wheat thrushes and a naked man carrying a folded blanket in front of him.

Cina designed the collection before deadly floods hit Romagna, a coastal region east of Bologna, this spring, making global headlines.

After what happened, it seemed like a sign to give more value to the people to honor the people of Romagna for what happened, to bring a piece of it here, Cina said backstage.

JORDANLUCAS POST ANXIETY POSTURE

Designers at fashion house JordanLuca told their models to bend over on their runways, and many did so aggressively, looking almost hunched over.

It’s a silhouette against chafing, said designer Luca Marchetto, who launched the brand with partner Jordan Bowen five years ago.

Most of the looks seem made for partying, although there is a slight semblance of office attire, with ties worn askew, tucked into a sleeve placket. Double-collared shirts were worn under wide blazers and short shorts suitable for video meetings. For men, kilts were worn under double-breasted coats, with pleats sticking out. The pants, which were wide and baggy, and the shorts had a curious horizontal zipper down the front.

The designers’ first womenswear collection featured midi skirts with a mermaid silhouette finished with pleated kilting details, reminiscent of masculine looks. Dresses were fitted, made of silk, lace and even latex.

The collection is for what the designers have called our current post-anxiety phase. The parade was projected against a red-lit backdrop, a reference to lipstick as an indulgence tried in difficult times, as a show of dignity.