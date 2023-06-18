Kate Middleton’s Trooping the Color 2023 outfit





This year’s Trooping the Color is monumental: the first after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the appointment of her son King Charles to the throne and all eyes were on Kate MiddletonThe Trooping the Color outfit. And, as expected, she opted for a stunning ensemble that will be remembered for years to come. She chose a green Andrew Gn suit with a Philip Treacy hat with a bow and a wide brim. She wore her hair in a royal bun and accessorized with Princess Diana’s famous sapphire and diamond earrings, a heartfelt tribute to her late mother-in-law. Traditionally, Trooping the Color was the late Queen’s birthday parade, and now it is King Charles, who has taken over the throne from his late mother. The event has served as the monarch’s official birthday celebration for more than 260 years, passed down from generation to generation, and this year’s event was the first to celebrate King Charles. With this change of power, his son William became a prince (and Middleton, in turn, a princess). And, what’s more, Princess Kate Middleton has now taken over the role of Colonel of the Irish Guards from her husband. Her outfit is a nod to this nomination as the green color is a symbolic tribute to the guards. Traditionally, her new role would have required her to attend Trooping the Color in full military uniform and participate in the parade on horseback. While Charles and William did indeed arrive on the backs of royal horses, Princess Kate arrived by carriage, as has been traditional for her over the years. Queen Camilla, who was recently appointed Colonel of the Grenadier Guards after a vacancy when Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles, drove the same car for the day’s events. The queen, however, chose to wear a uniform outfit instead of a dress. Middleton, who has been attending Trooping the Color since her royal wedding in 2011, wears a variation on a pastel theme in every appearance. Through pregnancies and small children by her side, her look has always been classic, ranging from shift dresses to mid-length coats to floral prints. Middleton chose the same diamond and sapphire cluster drop earrings she did for the Trooping the Color event in 2022. As mentioned, the earrings are from the collection of the late Princess Diana, with two clusters of diamonds around a single cabochon sapphire: one like a stud on its lobe and the second hanging just below. There is a single diamond suspended between each cluster, and the top clusters feature eight diamonds surrounding it, while the bottoms feature nine. After last year’s Trooping the Color, Middleton opted to wear the earrings again during a trip to Boston in November 2022. As for Middleton’s brooch, she chose gold clover. Although it’s the one she’s borrowed from the vaults in the past, it actually belongs to the Irish Guards, on loan from those associated with the regiment. With the Princess’s new role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, the brooch is hers to wear on occasions like this. The brooch itself is a trefoil shape that sticks out just enough from her chest, giving it life and shape. It is solid gold and lightly textured in a chevron on each of the three leaves. In the center is a single claw-set emerald. The brooch has a long and deep history with the Royal Family, having been worn by the Princess Royal, the Queen Mother and Princess Kate herself, all on multiple outings. Check out more of Kate Middleton’s Trooping the Color 2023 outfit ahead.

