Gracie Hunt’s Red Dress Goes Viral at Chiefs Ring Ceremony





Scott Winters/Getty Images Gracie Hunt, known for her impeccable fashion sense and prominent presence on social media platforms, added a touch of glamor to the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony held on Thursday. Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt graced the occasion in a stunning red sequin dress designed by Jenny Packham. The eye-catching dress featured a plunging neckline with vibrant pink, purple, orange and red sequins adorning the fabric. Gracie Hunt pulled off the look effortlessly, showcasing her impeccable style and edgy choices. In her recent posts on TikTok and Instagram, where she has a large and ever-growing following, Hunt complemented her ensemble with some dazzling jewelry. Layered bracelets, a pendant necklace and the official Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2023 ring, which she proudly displayed on her Instagram stories, added a touch of elegance and prestige. Completing her ensemble, she wore a gold clutch which perfectly matched her overall look. She captioned the post: “Our time to shine! Closing the chapter on an incredible 2022 NFL season with the arrival of this beauty! What a night!” The ringside ceremony held special significance for the Chiefs as it marked their 2023 Super Bowl victory. The championship game took place in February in Glendale, Arizona, and saw the Chiefs, led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, emerge victorious with a thrilling 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The event itself was a star affair, with celebrities and notable musicians in attendance, including Rihanna, Jay-Z, Cara Delevingne, Adele and LeBron James. Rihanna also graced the halftime show with an electrifying performance, adding to the already memorable event. Gracie Hunt’s presence at the Chiefs’ ring ceremony speaks to her notoriety in the fashion world. Having previously held the title of Miss Kansas USA, she has captured attention for her impeccable style and head-turning look on various red carpets. Her appearance at the ceremony further cemented her reputation as a fashion icon, catching the attention of attendees and fans alike. Gracie captioned a video recapping the event with: “Last night was epic Watch till the end to see me dance with it Florida AndTravis Kelce take the mic” The Kansas City Chiefs’ ring ceremony was itself a private affair, intended to honor the team’s remarkable achievement in winning the Super Bowl. The event was held to present players and staff with their well-deserved Super Bowl rings, symbolizing their collective effort and triumph. Adding excitement to the celebration, renowned rapper Flo Rida delivered a memorable performance, ensuring the evening was filled with both glamor and entertainment. Gracie Hunt’s captivating presence and elegant ensemble at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony undoubtedly left a lasting impression. As she continues to make waves on and off the court, it’s clear she embodies the perfect blend of elegance, grace and the vibrant spirit that characterizes the Kansas City Chiefs and their fan base. devoted.

