Billionaire Mens Spring 2024 – WWD

Quiet luxury is having its heyday in fashion, but you wouldn’t expect Philipp Plein to embrace it, not even for the Billionaire brand which has been filled with loud and explosive sartorial styles ever since.

The designer confessed backstage that he had fun playing with traditional tropes of masculinity and pushing fabric research within the confines of the brand’s key couture codes and niche clientele.

“Once you get bigger, you start to become more mainstream, in craftsmanship, quality and distribution. We like to have a niche,” he offered.

Except for the exotic-skin bombers and biker jackets, the collection seemed believable and more in tune with today’s quest for soft-spoken elegance – and “old money” status.

Wearing or holding straw fedora hats, the silver fox models walked past the champagne-sipping guests gathered in the courtyard of the Four Seasons hotel. They telegraphed a vacationing businessman mood.

They donned double-breasted plaid suits – the occasional crest of a brand exercise – over flowing shirts with safari-inspired prints or sleek denim ensembles with gold buttons as the only accent, and garments crafted in jersey, aimed at businessmen crossing the Atlantic for a 24-hour getaway to Capri. The chalky pink linen shorts and beige shirt ensemble looked chic, as did the tapestry-patterned bomber jackets, while hints of sunflower yellow and red spiced up the earthy palette.

It was a well-organized effort for conservative fashion clients. Still, since the men’s backpack emphasizes ease and comfort, the look here was pretty stiff and tailored.

Plein drew her bow followed by a marching band playing the “Pretty Woman” theme.