Telangana HM remark on dress code for women stirs row





New Delhi: Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali sparked controversy on Saturday over his suggestions on what women should wear in schools and the general public. Speaking to reporters, he said women should not wear European-style clothes and should stick to Indian standards instead. The problem arises when they wear small and fewer clothes. You can wear whatever you want but don’t dress like Europeans, it can cause problems. Women wearing less clothes create problems, people feel relaxed if they (women) wear more clothes, Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali told reporters on camera. The Home Minister of Telangana said this while reacting to reports that some female students in Hyderabad had been ordered to remove their burkas before taking exams. #SHOW | “Some directors or principals might do it, but our policy is totally secular. People can wear whatever they want, but if you wear European clothes, it won’t be okay… We should wear good clothes. Auratein khaas taur se, kam kapde pehn’ne se pareshaani hoti hai, pic.twitter.com/iagCgWT1on ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023 Praising Indian dress, he said female students should avoid western style of dress and instead follow the Indian pattern, be it Islamic or other Hindus who put the pallu on their heads. , because it will attract the respect of all. The comment by state interior ministers risks being condemned by women’s groups for issuing a diktat on what women should wear. What was the burqa issue that prompted HM State to respond It was an incident that took place at KV Ranga Reddy Degree College for Women in Hyderabad. Some female college students said they were barred from entering the exam hall because they were wearing burkas. They claimed they were told to strip off their burkas for taking part in the Urdu language diploma exams. #SHOW | Telangan | Female students who presented for an exam at KV Ranga Reddy College in Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad, claim they were ‘forced’ to remove their burkas before taking the exam. (16.06.2023) pic.twitter.com/JHzWP1agsR ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023 It wasn’t until we took off the burqa that we were allowed in, said one of the students.

