International Fashion and Music Week in San Francisco June 16-18

by JR Valrey, Minister of Information

I recently had a brief interview with WP Raissa Somdah, Founder, CEO and Director of WAA REEM: International Fashion and Music Week, which takes place in San Francisco from June 16-18. It begins today with the opening panel, which includes the Cultural Advisor for Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Education, Cultural Arts and Tourism, at 868 Kearney, San Francisco from 4-8 p.m.

Other notables included in the weekend of events include international fashion designer Zek Styl from Burkina Faso, Burkinabe reggae artist Roger Wango, Kelda Musik and Bobo Kwames Designs from Bay Areas, and the weekend of events will be organized by Aneth of A Taste. catering in Tanzania. I sat down with WP Raissa Somdah, and she gave me a quick description of what was going to happen and the story behind it all. Plug in and pull up.

JR Valrey: How did African Fashion and Music Week start? And what is it?

Raissa from WAA REEM: The WAA REEM concept, which in Burkina Faso-West African language means Come have fun or come and enjoy the atmosphere, is an idea born in 2013 in Africa whose mission is to bring African and Afro-American cultures closer together around fashion. , traditional dances, art and African cinema to empower young talents. It is also about African Intellect and Investment with a business program Africa Now Ited.

JR Valrey: What has been your journey in the fashion world? When did you know that fashion was one of your passions? How old were you? Please describe your environment at that time?

Raissa from WAA REEM: I am a young female entrepreneur from West Africa who became familiar with the world of fashion after a beauty pageant in 2006 in my country of origin, Burkina Faso. After earning a degree in Finance Accounting in 2008-2013 (Bachelor) at the Business University of the Central Bank of West Africa (ECOWAS) named CESAG in Dakar, Senegal, I decided to continue my passion for fashion.

In 2014, I created my own brand, a line of African-inspired clothing and accessories, and opened a boutique in the presidential district of Burkina Faso.

JR Valrey: Who is participating this year? Where do they respectively come from?

Raissa from WAA REEM: For this 2023 edition, we have international guests from Burkina Faso-West Africa who come on behalf of the Minister of Culture, a fashion designer, a musician artist and two panelists on the economy and investment in Africa during the Africa Now Ited Panel, which will take place this June 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The address is 868 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA 94108.

We have local designers, such as @WP Raissa SOMDAH with her @RAIDAH brand, Deanna Sumler with Lady Fruition brand, LassK brand sportswear, international designer Zek Styl and Bobo Kwame Designs from East Bay.

JR Valrey: What are the characteristics of African fashion today? What are today’s waves and trends in continental couture?

Raissa from WAA REEM: African fashion has the characteristics of the fabric representing the identity of each state, in culture and tradition conveying a message or identity in fashion. Reasons why we have woven loincloths, Kente in Ghana and many more depending on the African state and its history.

JR Valrey: What will the musical component of the week consist of? Who are the musical guests?

Raissa from WAA REEM: For this 2023 edition, we will have a reggae musician artist from Burkina Faso with Roger Wango, an Nkan Music with her group and her dancers, an artist from the Bay Area of ​​Nigeria, we will also have KeldaMuzik a Hip-Hop singer.

JR Valrey: Can you tell us about the scheduled events? Who should be present?

Raissa from WAA REEM: Fashion and Music Week is scheduled for June 17 and 18, 2023. Sat. June 17 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. with an African and DJ party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, June 18 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. with raffle.

JR Valrey: What is your favorite thing about organizing an event of this magnitude in such an important metropolis as San Francisco?

Raissa from WAA REEM: San Francisco being the center of the Bay, bringing together several localities and accessible to the biggest fashion brands, in such beautiful diversity, was the best choice to organize such a unifying event to highlight African culture in general.

JR Valrey: How could people get more information?

Raissa from WAA REEM: People can get more information about each day of 2023 on Eventbrite.com for @Waa Reem International African Fashion and Music Week. Here is the link: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/waa-reem-internationalfashioncausesafrica-us-439629.

JR Valrey, journalist, author, filmmaker and founder of New World Black Media, is also editor of the San Francisco Bay View newspaper. He teaches the community journalism course twice a week at the San Francisco Bay View newspaper office.